Letter to the Editor: In support of Doug Barnes for Waxahachie City Council

Daily Light Report

I have lived in Waxahachie since 1978 and have known Doug Barnes since my days as a Trustee on the WISD School Board in the late 1990s.

Doug has been an active supporter and promoter of the city of Waxahachie for 20 years. During my three terms as a WISD Trustee, I enjoyed a positive working relationship with Doug to achieve the common interest of both the school district and the city.

During his time at the Chamber of Commerce, City Council and as mayor he has pursued a single focus and single agenda; to improve the community and the city. Doug’s efforts are not complicated by multiple, conflicting agenda. His sole interest has been to support our community and to make it better for all the citizens. His efforts have resulted in multiple new businesses coming to Waxahachie, a greatly increased tax base from those new businesses which contributed to significant increases in both business property tax and sales tax revenue collections for the city.

These tax revenues not only help fund the city but reduce the amount of residential taxes that would otherwise be required. The increasing tax base has funded many improvements in the infrastructure of the city while preserving the historic character of Waxahachie.

Additionally, those new businesses have created hundreds of new jobs and new retail shopping options for our citizens creating the opportunity to work and shop locally and not have to commute into Dallas or Fort Worth. Doug has been instrumental not only in attracting those businesses but in planning for future growth and how to best manage it. Doug is a great asset to our community.

Please join me in supporting Doug Barnes, Place 2 on the Waxahachie Council.

David Walker,

Waxahachie