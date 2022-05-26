AgTexas Farm Credit awards $6,000 in local scholarships

Daily Light Report

On May 17, AgTexas Farm Credit Services awarded $6,000 in scholarships at its seventh annual AgTexas AgYouth Scholarship awards program at the Lake Granbury Conference Center.

AgTexas honored six outstanding graduating high school seniors who have excelled in their 4-H and FFA chapters, each with a $1,000 scholarship. The $6,000 is part of the total $24,000 in scholarships being awarded through the education initiative that AgTexas created seven years ago.

Those students are Payton Acker (Waxahachie FFA), Larissa Boyd (Hillsboro FFA), Seth McGraw (Blooming Grove FFA), Dayton Allen (Johnson County 4-H), Harrison Sides (Comanche FFA), and Steleigh Stegall (Poolville FFA).

In addition to the six Central Texas $1,000 scholarship winners, each of the 18 regional honorees received a $100 gift card, including Sadie Hinz from Silver Spurs 4-H in Ellis County.

The program has awarded over $160,000 to graduating seniors in the markets where AgTexas has offices – including Burleson, Hillsboro, and Stephenville in the Central Texas Region.

“We are honoring some of the best and brightest young minds in Texas with this program,” says AgTexas Farm Credit CEO Tim McDonald.

He said, “These students represent the next generation of agriculture in Texas and the United States. It’s our privilege to pay tribute to their achievements thus far and encourage them for the future.”

McDonald said, “We’ve missed being in person with our banquets for the past two years due to the pandemic. We love celebrating in the same room with our honorees and their parents. Graduation season is a special time in their lives, and we look forward to sharing this occasion together.”

Outstanding 4-H and FFA high school students received prominent recognition for their dedication to agriculture. These 4-H and FFA programs help introduce many of their participants to agriculture, allowing students to learn and apply science and technology to make farming and ranching more productive and offer them promising futures.

“We are very pleased to have created the Ag Youth of the Month program because it brings positive attention to young people who are investing in our state and nation as well as their own futures,” McDonald said.

AgTexas serves approximately 3,500 members in 43 counties through its Panhandle, South Plains and Central Texas regions.

AgTexas is a rural lending cooperative, providing financing for real estate and operating capital, as well as insurance, leasing, and cash management services for the Ag industry since 1934. Today, AgTexas serves approximately 3,500 members in 43 counties through 11 offices, including Burleson, Hillsboro, and Stephenville. In Central Texas, AgTexas serves Brown, Comanche, Eastland, Ellis, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Navarro, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise counties.