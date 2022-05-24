Waxahachie police report: May 15-21

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Police Department responded to the following incidents:

May 15

Auto theft (a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was stolen and recovered) in the 1000 block of N. US Highway 77.

May 16

Family violence was reported in the 1000 block of S. Interstate 35E.

May 17

Theft of property (two computers and rechargeable batteries valued at $20,000 were stolen) in the 200 block of Parks School House Road.

May 19

Theft of property ($15,000 worth of aluminum was stolen) in the 900 block of Salon Road.

May 20

Burglary of a vehicle ($370 was stolen) near the intersection of Camden Drive and Streamside Drive.

Burglary of a vehicle in the 100 block of Pensacola Ave.

Theft of property ($3,000 worth of money was stolen via Zelle) in the 700 block of W. Main St.

May 21

Family violence was reported in the 1300 block of W. US Highway 287 Bypass.