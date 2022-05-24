Memorial Day ceremony set for Monday in Waxahachie

The Waxahachie Chapter of Woodmen Life, a nonprofit, member-owned life insurance organization, is organizing and underwriting a Memorial Day ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday.

The ceremony will take place at the Ellis County Veterans Memorial, outside of the Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Lane.

John Latham, vice president of the chapter and active duty chaplain with the Texas State Guard, said the ceremony will begin with opening remarks, followed by an invocation, the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” brief remarks, the laying of the wreath and the playing of Taps.

“This is a special invitation to our beloved veterans and our honored Gold Star families,” Latham said. “Specifically, Memorial Day remembers the lives of those who gave their blood on the alter of liberty. This shows that their lives are not forgotten.”

The event is open to the public. Residents are encouraged to bring camp chairs.

“Everyone is invited, especially our patriotic residents, our veterans and our honored Gold Star families,” Latham said.