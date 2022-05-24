Life School OKs staff pay increases

RED OAK — Life School is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved the allocation of approximately $1,500,000 for increases in staff salaries for the 2022-2023 school year. This allocation will result in an average increase of 5 percent for certified teachers, $750 increase for non-certified teachers and 2 percent increase for all other Life School staff.

The 2022-2023 starting salary for Life School teachers increased to $56,500 for Dallas County campuses and $54,000 for Ellis County campuses. Life School remains committed to providing excellent benefits for our employees and the 2022-2023 plan year which includes a free medical plan option for employees and a new employer-paid hospital indemnity plan.

“Our staff and teachers are the heartbeat of Life School. Families choose Life School because our teachers and support staff partner with parents to prepare our students for life after school. The supportive and caring environment we nurture at Life School exists because we value strong relationships with the people we serve.” says Dr. Brent Wilson, Life School Superintendent. “This increase in compensation is well deserved. I am grateful for a supportive Board of Directors who values the importance of recruiting quality new teachers, but also retaining the excellent teachers we already have at Life School.”

With a strategic focus on providing equity and excellence in every classroom, Life School is making an investment to recruit and retain high-quality teachers with competitive teacher compensation and benefits. Life School also offers a robust onboarding program and support from district coaches, coordinators, and mentors.