Fire displaces resident in Waxahachie

A resident was displaced after a fire destroyed a home Saturday night in Waxahachie.

According to Waxahachie Fire Rescue, crews received a call at 9:22 p.m. about a house fire in the 800 block of Amherst Drive.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said there were no injuries in the fire and that one person was home at the time.

Boyd said it is believed the fire started after a lightning strike hit the roof of the home. Residents on social media reported seeing a lightning strike in the area before hearing emergency sirens.

He said approximately 80 percent of the home was damaged.

The Red Oak Fire Department assisted in battling the fire. Boyd said the fire was under control by 10:40 p.m., and the last unit cleared the scene at 1:18 a.m.