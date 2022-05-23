Area briefs: Water meter replacement initiative, WISD summer lunch program and more

Daily Light Report

The city of Waxahachie water meter replacement project to install residential and commercial water meters with an automatic (smart) meter reading system is underway. Once you have received your new smart meter, sign up for eyeonwater.com/signup to access your personalized, online portal.

Smartphone users may also download the EyeOnWater app. This tool offers you a direct and secure way to review and analyze your water usage data and manage water use. Meter installation will be completed by zone and is expected to be finished by late 2022.

WISD summer meal program

Waxahachie ISD is offering a summer meal program Mondays through Thursdays June 6-30 at Northside Elementary.

Breakfast runs from 7-9 a.m., and lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is no cost for children ages 18 and younger and enrolled students up to age 21 with disabilities.

For more information call 972-923-4630.

NARFE meeting

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Chapter 1191, will hold its monthly meeting from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14 at Bubba’s BBQ in Ennis, 201 S. Interstate 45.

The guest speaker will be David Casarez, program manager in the Parks Department with the city of Ennis.

NARFE Chapter 1191 has members from Ellis, Navarro and surrounding counties.

Members, guests, and all who are part of our federal active and retired family are invited.

For membership information contact the closest NARFE representative, in Corsicana 903-874-3092, in Ennis 214-949-6197, in Waxahachie 469-552-6649, in Red Oak 412-722-6307, and in Midlothian 972-268-5793.

Junior high introduction

Incoming sixth-graders in Waxahachie ISD and their parents are invited to their junior high campus Monday to learn about extracurricular activities and life as a junior high student.

The program runs from 6-7:30 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to tour the junior high campuses from 1-3 p.m. June 2.

Senior living community to host grand opening

Senior living community Arabella of Red Oak will host a glamping-themed grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 200 Washington St., Red Oak.

“This will be our first grand opening in the area since COVID,” states executive director, Aaron Nordell. “We are excited to welcome all of our families to the community and have a wonderful time with everyone.”

For more information about Arabella of Red Oak, visit civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-red-oak/.

Faith Family Academy Eagle Flight School

Faith Family Academy will kick off its free, in-person summer enrichment program, Eagle Flight School, on June 6.

The camp, which runs 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 6 to July 7, is taking place at Faith Family Academy’s Dallas and Waxahachie campuses and includes breakfast and lunch. The program is free to new and returning students and is open to all grades – Pre-K-12. Online registration is open and available faithfamilyacademy.org/signature-programs/efs – space is limited, and online enrollment ends June 5.

This year's Eagle Flight School program will feature an in-depth study of the state of Texas tailored to every age and grade level. Each week will be devoted to a different region of the Lone Star State and exploration of each area's history, people and places.

Splash pads set to open Monday

The city of Waxahachie’s splash pads will open on Memorial Day.

There are three splash pad locations: George Brown Plaza at 209 N. Jackson St., which is open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Matthew's Park at 501 Harvest Grove Road (open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Railyard Park at 455 S. College St. (open daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3EtUcYF.