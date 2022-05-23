Ellis County organization hosts appreciation dinner for Avalon ISD

Patty Hullett, Daily Light contributor

The unincorporated community of Avalon, located in southern Ellis County, is classified as a 1A school by the UIL.

The district consists of 653 students, and it has a total of 131 teachers covering pre-kindergarten through 12th grades.

The entire group of teachers for the 2021-22 year was treated to an appreciation dinner on May 18, via the kindness of an Ellis County initiative called Love Your Neighbor (LYN).

This organization covers the entire county and it is made up of Ellis County churches (all denominations), businesses and individuals who are all committed to the goal of reaching the lost for Jesus Christ and delivering the message of hope within the surrounding communities. Its major thrust is all about spreading the love, according to the message of the Bible to “love your neighbor.”

That was exactly what the group set in motion on May 18 as they provided a free evening meal as catered by the Bluebonnet Grill of Ennis.

Avalon ISD Superintendent of Schools Khris Marshall was the master of ceremonies for the event, and he welcomed the large crowd and thanked all involved in making the evening a reality.

A spokesperson for the LYN group, Trevor Wilhoite, addressed the Avalon family of teachers and other invited guests and explained the main functions and funding of putting on events like appreciation events like this particular evening.

Wilhoite said, “We have a thriving nonprofit thrift store in Waxahachie just off the town square called Love Your Neighbor Thrift, and our proceeds are the direct outlet that we use to be able to select and then bless worthy businesses and other organizations within our county. It is simply our way of saying ‘thank you for a job well done.’”

At the conclusion of the meal, Marshall and other school officials handed out teacher awards and other special recognition to his staff of teachers who work hard and remain dedicated to providing a quality education to all the students in the Avalon ISD.