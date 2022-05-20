Waxahachie celebrates city hall annex milestone

The city of Waxahachie hosted a beam signing event Wednesday to celebrate a milestone in the City Hall Annex Building project.

Local leaders, including current and former City Council members, gathered to sign a beam that was placed at the top of the building’s frame.

Project leaders said the building contains 200 tons of steel.

The facility, which is located across the street from City Hall, is expected to be complete in early 2023.

The 40,000-square-foot, two-story facility is being built to handle the city’s continued growth. There hasn’t been any major additions to the current city hall in the last 20 years.

Officials said the annex will likely house the city’s planning, public works and building inspections departments, as well as the Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Chamber of Commerce.

The annex will also have a plaza next to it with a small retail building to help create a city complex.

Steele & Freeman, Inc. is leading the construction project.