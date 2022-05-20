Life Schools host Future Chefs cooking contest

Daily Light report

Life School is working to teach students about the importance of making healthy food choices through a cooking contest hosted by its food service provider, Sodexo. The event, called Future Chefs, was held on April 27, where students competed in a competition that allowed students to put their cooking skills to the test.

“The Future Chefs event encourages students to get interested in healthy eating by getting them in the kitchen and preparing a meal from scratch,” said Sodexo General Manager Joseph Hoffmaster. “Future Chefs is something Sodexo does around the country and we are excited to be able to bring this to Life School. Next year we hope to open it up to more students.”

Students entered the competition earlier this year by sharing a kid-friendly recipe in the category of “Favorite Recipe from a Book or Movie – Made Healthy.” The students made the recipes from scratch. Based upon their recipe submissions, three 1st graders, four 2nd graders and two 4th graders from participating campuses were chosen to prepare and present their recipes before a panel of judges in the final Future Chefs event on Wednesday, April 27.

The students were paired with Sodexo employees to make their dishes. Judges scored the future chefs based on two criteria: presentation and taste. First place won a bicycle; 2nd place received a new set of pots and pans; and 3rd place earned a gift card.

The winners of the 2022 Future Chefs cooking challenge for Life School were:

● 1st Place – Evelyn Gomez of Life School Mountain Creek Elementary

● 2nd Place – Brelle Cobbin of Life School Mountain Creek Elementary

● 3rd Place – Launa Forman of Life School Red Oak Elementary