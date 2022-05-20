Ellis County musician launches local poetry society

Refel Rushing knows there are people in Ellis County who love creative writing and nature as much as he does.

So he’s creating an opportunity for them to join together and enjoy both.

Rushing, an Italy resident and local musician, began a project last year in which every song he completes on his upcoming album “Love Over Time” is followed a community service deed.

In conjunction with his latest song “The Morning and the Sun” he founded the Greater Ellis County Poetry Society, which is an affiliate of the Texas Poetry Society.

“As I’ve become more of a community member in Waxahachie and Ellis County I’ve realized there are a lot of areas that make up the arts community,” said Rushing, a former Waxahachie resident. “But there’s really not a lot available for people who want to creatively write. So I thought it would be interesting if we created a local chapter of the Texas Poetry Society.”

Rushing wants a place where artists can share their work.

“I want to give an opportunity to people who are interested in creative writing,” Rushing said. “It’s an opportunity for them to hone their skills and to have a community of like-minded people.”

Rushing said the first step is to have the chapter’s first meeting, which is tentatively set for June 25, possibly at Shadow R Ranch.

If all goes well he hopes to host poetry slams, which are competitive events where poets perform before a live audience and a panel of judges, at his ranch.

“If there are enough people who are interested, and I believe that there are, then we can get together maybe twice a year for poetry slams,” Rushing said.

He envisions hosting poetry slams for youth and adults, with prizes being awarded and even a chance for poets to record their work in his studio.

“That’s one of the things I’ve done,” Rushing said, who recently recorded himself reciting 26 of his poems. “It’s very cathartic for me. It could help people want to continue to write.”

He said the 260-acre Shadow R Ranch would be an ideal setting as it contains cattle, wildlife and a lot of beautiful scenery.

“It would allow people to appreciate nature and appreciate poetry,” said Ed Mestyanek, a Waxahachie artist and Rushing's agent.

Rushing said he named the chapter the Greater Ellis County Poetry Society since it would encompass all communities in the county, not just Waxahachie.

Rushing said he hopes the chapter will draw the interest of local high school and college students and plans to reach out to local colleges for partnerships.

This is just the latest project Rushing has taken on upon completion of a song. In conjunction with releasing the song “Never Been Here Before” earlier this year he sponsored a mural for the Waxahachie Baseball League to be displayed at the Optimist Fields. The mural was painted by Mestyanek, as well as other local artists Jessica Chaney and Trevor Riley.

Rushing said he is putting the final pieces together for “Love Over Time,” which he is producing with decorated musician Jay Hinson. Rushing wrote and sang all of the songs on the nine-track album.

For more information go to refelrushingpoems.com.