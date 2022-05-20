The diary of a school bus driver

Patty Hullett, Daily Light contributor

As another school year comes to a close, we are often reminded of the excellent job that teachers, administrators, lunchroom / food service staff, custodians, nurses, teacher aids, and other paid and volunteer people do for children over the nine-plus month scholastic calendar.

Another valued group of hard-working and dedicated workers are the bus drivers that serve all across Ellis County. These unsung heroes sometimes go unnoticed and are often forgotten as we show our appreciation for other employees, but sometimes we neglect to “thank” this important body of essential workers.

To get a better perspective of what kind of daily scenarios a bus driver confronts, it is interesting to take a peek into the psyche of a seasoned bus driver named Nelda Gwen (Bills) Clark, who has served faithfully for 23 years in this position. This lady resides in the city of Ennis, and her sense of humor seems to lend to her great success in this vocation.

Why a bus driver?

Clark became a single mom of two young children after a divorce situation in the mid-1990s. She was struggling to make ends meet since suddenly she was alone and was faced with providing for her family of three.

It was even more difficult and pricey to have her two kids kept safely in a daycare environment. Therefore, she came up with an idea to help solve some of her financial and babysitting problems. She obtained all of her driving background certifications and became a bus driver for the Waxahachie I.S.D. in 1997. That way, her work schedule pretty much matched her kids’ typical school day – and she also got to be off during summers so she could spend quality time with her son and daughter.

Thus, over Clark’s 23 years of service, she has driven for the following ISDs: Waxahachie, Red Oak, Dallas County, Mansfield, Garland, Ennis, and she is back at Red Oak again – this time since 2019.

Clark said, “I love my job. I genuinely enjoy being around children and developing personal relationships with them. There’s one thing for certain – little children, in particular, tell it all. They literally ‘say’ what they see and hear – and it often comes out of their mouths when talking to someone like me, their bus driver.”

She said, “I also have a very compassionate heart for kids. Many times I feel so sad for them in difficult family situations. In addition, when I take them on the bus to special school trips – like going to a zoo, a museum, an aquarium and even picnics in the park, it makes me realize that some kids have never had the privilege of going places like these destinations. It is a completely new experience for some that basically get to go nowhere but school. It breaks my heart for some of these children, while I encounter so many others that are so spoiled rotten these days.”

Gifts from her riders

It’s not too common for the bus kids to bring Clark gifts from home, but they do feel inclined to share some of their leftovers from lunch or from special school parties. Once she received a cookie with one bite out of it. (Evidently, the kid didn’t like the taste of that particular cookie.) And another time she received a half-eaten cupcake after a class event. It’s the thought that counts, right?

Clark recalls her favorite funny story about a gift of apples. She said, “This sweet student kept bringing me a little, small, red apple every day for the longest time. I continued to tell her that her mom probably wanted her to eat the apple, and not me, the teacher. However, she kept on with the free fruit gift almost daily – until one day she brought me two apples. I asked her ‘why two apples’?

The little girl replied, “My mother told me that if someone eats an apple a day, then that person will lose some weight. Well, Ms. Clark, I’ve been bringing you an apple a day for a long time now, and you still haven’t lost any weight yet, so I’m going to start bringing two apples instead of one.” Problem solved.

A child’s observation

A boy asked the driver one day, “What is your job?”

Clark responded, “I am a bus driver. You already know that.”

The boy asked, “Well, you take us to school and then drop us off in the mornings, right? And then you pick us up in the afternoons and take us home, correct? Then, what do you do the rest of the day? What is your job during that time?”

Clark said, “Well, sometimes I take some classes to special places for field trips, or some days I go back home and take a nap before I come later on to pick you kids up again.”

The kid looked completely puzzled and finally responded back, “You need to get a real job, Ms. Clark.”

Beauty tips from elementary students

Clark said, “A while back, a precocious little uppity girl kept bringing bright red lipstick on my bus and putting it on her lips. She asked me if I wanted some red lipstick, too. I explained to her that I don’t wear any makeup to drive the bus every day because I get up way too early in the mornings. But, the little girl kept bringing these expensive-looking lipsticks on the bus. I told her that she was going to get in trouble in class if she went inside of the building with her lips painted on bright red. So, again, she offered to give me the lipsticks and told me that I should have them.

“I finally got up the nerve one day to call the girl’s mother and ask her about the red lipstick. The mother suddenly started laughing over the phone line.

“Now I know where my lipsticks have been disappearing,” said the second-grader’s mother. “My daughter hears me say all the time – you never go to work without some good red lipstick on. So, she must have thought she would help you out by offering you my red lipstick. She probably couldn’t figure out how you could possibly do your job of driving the school bus without the added splash of color.”

“I also get hair suggestions from time-to-time,” Clark said. “At work I use my middle name of ‘Gwen,’ and I usually just go to work with my hair in a single ponytail. One of my young riders really seemed to like me and called me her ‘twin’ because her name was also ‘Gwen.’ In fact, I thought it was a little strange that she started bringing me different colored rubber bands at first, and then later on, colored barrettes. I continued to ask her ‘why do I need these hair things?’ She assured me that I should use them on myself. After a few more days, she finally added that I should start wearing multiple ponytails or pigtails – just like her.

“The girl told me, ‘If we are going to be real twins, you really need to start doing your hair more like mine.’

Clark said, “To appease this precious child, I took her suggestion and put my hair in dog ears for a few days afterwards – and she was so happy.”

Be careful how you speak to little ones

“It is often true that a young kid may take you literally based on every work of instruction that comes out of your mouth. Several years ago I had two brothers riding on my same bus every day. The younger one was a first-grader. The older guy was a fifth-grader. I generally keep the younger students closer to me at the front of the bus. The older group of kids are instructed to go to the back of the bus to specifically separate the younger from the older ones.

“The first-grader desperately wanted to sit by his brother, and I would sometimes look back in my interior mirror and see him walking down the aisle to join his brother. Of course, the fifth-grader didn’t want his little sibling bothering him in the first place, but I also wanted to separate them because of age factors and maturity levels. So, I told the young boy, ‘Do not walk down that aisle to the back of the bus again.’ A few minutes later I realized he was hopping to his brother, and I told him, ‘Do not hop to the back either.’

“Next, I couldn’t see him at all. It took some time to locate him crawling underneath the bus seats to get to his brother this time. I finally precisely gave him a final warning – ‘You must stop going to your brother and you must sit in your seat and don’t move.’ So, when it was time to drop off the two boys at the end of the day, the big one got off the bus immediately. The other one sat frozen in his seat. I asked him why he wasn’t exiting the bus, and he very distinctly answered me that I had told him not to move. To finally end this difficult afternoon as a bus driver, I said to him, and looked directly into his eyes, ‘Now, you may leave your seat and go to your house.’ Afterward, he happily jumped off the bus and ran to catch up to his brother.”

Déjà vu

One afternoon while driving for Red Oak, Clark had to take a group of students and their teacher on a field trip to a sign company in town so the high school teenagers could see how different types of signs are produced. This particular class became oud and rude during the transport to the place of business, so she felt she must get control of the situation since the teacher didn’t seem to notice the disruption. Somehow, the grown teacher looked somewhat familiar to Clark, but she wasn’t sure from where she had perhaps met him before.

After Clark gets onto the rowdy students, the male teacher interjects, “What’s the big deal? And by the way, I think I know you from somewhere.”

In that instant, Clark realized that this grown man used to be a problem teen on one of her bus routes, back in the day. About the very same time, the teacher realized it, too.

He said, “I remember you now. You used to be …”

“Mean”, and yes, I was your bus driver”, Clark said.

Then he tried to back-track and then said, “I can’t believe you’re still driving a bus at your age.” Next, it occurred to him that the way he said that wasn’t a compliment to me at all. He tried to explain, “But I’ve grown up a lot since those days.”

He and his loud-mouthed students soon departed from my bus to their destination.

“I rolled my eyes as he passed by me and I thought to myself, “Déjà vu. This rude and arrogant teenager may be a lot older, but he seems to be the same boy to me – only taller. So, maybe I’ll come back later to pick them up, or maybe I won’t.”

Clark says in conclusion, “Some days it just ‘bees’ like that.”