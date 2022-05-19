Local tea event includes frugal fashion show

Patty Hullett, Daily Light contributor

The Lancaster Women’s Connection (former known as the Ellis County Christian Women’s Connection of Waxahachie) enjoyed an over-the-top Tea Party handled by the staff of Lancaster’s County View Golf Club on Wednesday.

It was a “hat and pearls” occasion, so the women dressed the part. Over 50 ladies from Ellis and Dallas counties attended the luncheon in the banquet room that overlooked the golf course landscape.

Finger foods, hot tea and desserts were served to the excited group of ladies. Most of the members and new guests came from surrounding cities like Waxahachie, Red Oak, DeSoto, Oak Cliff, Ennis, Midlothian, Glenn Heights, Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Lancaster. The Women’s Connections meets on the third Wednesday of every month at the golf club.

Prizes were awarded after the lunch for “the most beautiful hat” – the winner was Barbara Jacobs – and the “most creative hat” – Jane Ann Shipp took the honor. The two ladies were presented with mini cakes designed in the shape of a ladies’ hat.

After the luncheon, the women were treated to a “frugal fashion show,” which featured clothing as gathered by several of their club members who modeled their special finds. Each model was given the task to find a complete outfit, along with matching accessories; give the total amount they spent to complete their fashion look; and give the name of the thrift store and how the organization uses the proceeds from the clothing purchased by random customers throughout the communities. Most of the ladies were thrilled to fund their entire purchase of their outfit in the range of $15 to $25.

The last item on the ladies’ agenda for the day, was to hear an inspirational speech, as given by a talented Stonecroft Ministries feature speaker, Elaine Sanger, sharing about how we all need to find the message of hope in Jesus Christ as our “anchor” and “place of safety and refuge” in our lives.