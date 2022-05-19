14-year-old killed in crash in Ellis County, three others injured

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy was killed Tuesday when he was driving a truck and lost control of it in Ellis County near Ferris High School.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) first responders were called to Wolf Springs Road, approximately one mile northeast of S. Meadow Drive, around 4:56 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said the preliminary investigation shows that a 2004 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west on Wolf Springs, which is a gravel road.

“The driver attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve at an unsafe speed,” stated a press release from the DPS. “The driver overcorrected several times before the Tacoma went off the roadway in a sideways skid to the right. The Tacoma went through a fence and then rolled over.”

Authorities say the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. There were three male juveniles in the truck – ages 12, 13 and 14. They were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.