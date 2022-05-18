Red Oak senior living community residents tie the knot

Daily Light Report

Senior living community, Arabella of Red Oak, celebrated a wedding between their residents on April 30. Evert (Bud) Jewel and Marie Vandivort said “I do” in the community’s outdoor courtyard at 200 Washington St. among friends, family, and staff. The two sat together for dinner one night last year at the community, and they had hit it off immediately. “They adore each other,” says community staff. “We are so happy that they get to live out their love story here at Arabella of Red Oak.”