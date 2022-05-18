Daily Light/Mirror payment changes

Chris Roark
Waxahachie Daily Light
Waxahachie Daily Light

Effectively immediately, all advertising and subscription payments to the Waxahachie Daily Light and the Midlothian Mirror should be sent to: PO Box 877, Waxahachie, Texas 75168.

Also, please note the following staff email address changes:

Circulation and subscriptions: Robin Fox – rfox@cherryroad.com

Sports, Midlothian news: Bill Spinks – wspinks@cherryroad.com

Waxahachie news: Chris Roark – croark@cherryroad.com

Advertising: Kelly Martin – kmartin@cherryroad.com