The Waxahachie High School Cherokee Charmers hosted tryouts for its 60th line April 30, and 50 students were selected for the 2022-23 school year. Five officers were also selected -- Keziah Hanna, captain; Maddie Dunn, junior 1st lieutenant; Hannah Ridgway, senior lieutenant; Jaelyn Salas, junior lieutenant; and Lauryen Seay, junior lieutenant.