New Councilman Chris Wright wants more information discussed in regular council meetings

As Chris Wright sat in his seat on the Waxahachie City Council for the first time Monday he said during his term he will be advocating for more information to be discussed in the regular council meetings.

As an example he referenced the positive news about the city’s sales tax revenue that was presented during the council briefing session Monday. According to Chad Tustison, director of finance, sales tax revenue was up 7 percent in March.

But Wright said unless people were in the conference room to observe the briefing session that happens immediately before the regular council meeting they wouldn’t know about the financial report since it wasn’t discussed in the council chambers.

“I ran on the fact that I wanted to be open and transparent,” said Wright, who was sworn in to Place 3 Monday after his May 7 election victory over Melissa Olson. “And I’m following in the footsteps of someone (Olson) who really pushed for that the entire time she was in there. So I’ll continue to ask that the financial reports for the quarter be brought into the regular meeting and not on the consent agenda so you guys get to hear all the wonderful news they told us in the back. Because right now things are rosy. You might not want it out here when it’s not as rosy, but right now it’s pretty rosy.”

Wright, as he did before he ran for council, also said he is going to continue pushing for the briefing sessions to be moved to the council chambers so they can be streamed online. While the briefing sessions are open to the public, few residents attend those in the council conference room.

“Because that’s where you get all your information,” Wright said. “As you noticed we don’t hardly talk out here at all about what’s on these items. They talk about it all in the back.”

During her time on council Olson also brought up the idea of streaming the briefing sessions, as has Councilman Travis Smith.

Cost would be a factor in steaming the briefings from the conference room.

In order for the briefings to be streamed or moved to the council chambers the majority of the council would have to support it.