Hill, Wright sworn in; council thanks Olson for her service

The Waxahachie City Council welcomed Chris Wright to the council Monday, welcomed back David Hill and said goodbye to Melissa Olson.

Hill and Wright were sworn into office after their victories in the May 7 election for Places 1 and 3, respectively.

According to the officials votes – the council also canvassed and approved the votes Monday – Hill received 1,799 votes to Darrin Robinson’s 570. Wright received 1,383 votes to Olson’s 1,089 votes.

Wright thanked his family for their support and praised Olson for her help in getting him up to speed.

“Since the election she’s been nothing but gracious and helpful,” Wright said. “She’s called me, emailed me, sent me books, given me links, offered anything I needed to help out.”

Council members and city staff members mentioned Olson’s hard work and thanked Olson for her service.

“It was a learning experience, and you did real well,” Hill said. “I’m proud of you, and I wish you and your family the best.”

Olson thanked the council and the city staff and congratulated Wright.

“You can use me as a resource anytime,” Olson said. “I’m available for you. We just all want what’s best for Waxahachie and for the residents.”

The council also approved an ordinance to order a runoff election for Place 2 on June 18.

Doug Barnes, who serves as mayor, received 1,017 votes, and Patrick Souter secured 726 votes. Johnny Bryant finished with 671 votes. Since no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes a runoff election is required.

Special events

The council approved an event permit for a summer kick-off event set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 28 at Lions Park.

The event will include a bounce house, vendors and outdoor games.

A permit was approved for Freedom Fellowship Church Movie Night, which is set for 7-10 p.m. May 29 at Railyard Park. Organizers are planning for food trucks and games.

The council approved a permit for a Soldiers for Christ Gospel Event, set for noon to 6 p.m. July 2 at Penn Park. The event, hosted by Emmanuel Upper Room Church, will include gospel singing and praise dancing, free food and drinks, bounce houses and raffling for backpacks.

The council also approved a seasonal permit for What’s SUP + Kayaks to rent kayaks at Boat Dock Park.

Lee Penn Park Pool and Bathhouse

The council approved a supplemental appropriation from the park dedication fee fund in the amount of $108,137 for a change order for the Lee Penn Park Pool and Bathhouse project.

The facility is being constructed on the north side of the park at 402 Getzendaner St.

According to the city the contractor said an increase in money was needed because the cost of construction materials has escalated, mainly from supply chain issues.

City officials have said it’s unclear when the project will be complete, though the pool probably won’t be available until the summer of 2023.