Rep. Harrison visits Hope Clinic in Waxahachie

Daily Light report

State Representative Brian Harrison, who served as Chief of Staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services during the Trump Administration, recently toured Hope Clinic in Waxahachie and was briefed on the numerous services the clinic provides to a wide range of patients, with a focus on the underserved.

Rep. Harrison was pleased to be joined by John Ed and Kellye Justice, who donated the original land for Hope Clinic in 1999.

“I was honored to tour Hope Clinic in Waxahachie,” Harrison said. “It was great to meet the staff and providers who excel at their mission to ‘show the light of God’s love to the community by providing a quality, patient-centered medical home.’ I am proud to represent them and thankful for their over 20 years of service to the people in Ellis County.”

Hope Clinic was established in 1999 as a faith-based organization providing comprehensive health care services for the entire family in Ellis County. In 2009, Hope Clinic became a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) offering a sliding fee discount to the uninsured and underserved in and around Ellis County with a willingness to see patients regardless of income status or ability to pay.

In 2016, Hope Clinic added a second clinic in Ennis. In 2019, Hope Clinic conducted 28,322 visits with 8,747 patients from Ellis, Navarro, Dallas, Johnson, Hill, Kaufman, and Tarrant Counties.

In order to provide services and meet the needs of a growing community, Hope Clinic has plans to build a 26,000 square-foot building on land donated by the City of Waxahachie on Coleman Street. The total project cost of the new building is approximately $6 million with the goal of raising a minimum of $1.5 million in philanthropic funds.

Representative Harrison, while Chief of Staff at HHS, oversaw the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) which administers the FQHC program.