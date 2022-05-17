Rep. Harrison visits Wilemon STEAM Academy, CTE Center

Friday, State Rep. Brian Harrison visited Wilemon STEAM Academy and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center at Waxahachie High School.

At Wilemon, Harrison met with students from each grade level who explained the STEAM-related projects they were working on. At the CTE Center, Rep. Harrison met with and observed students in the health sciences, automotive, welding, carpentry, engineering, law enforcement and cosmetology programs.

“Waxahachie ISD's STEAM Academy and Career and Technical Education programs are doing a great job preparing our students for the future. Thank you to School Board President Dusty Autrey, Trustee Kim Kriegel, Superintendent Dr. Jerry Hollingsworth and the fantastic principals and teachers I was honored to meet, not just for an amazing tour but also for enriching the lives of HD-10 students. I'm proud to represent Waxahachie ISD in the Texas Legislature.”

Waxahachie ISD was founded in 1884 and has a rich tradition of excellence in education. The district encompasses 192 square miles in the heart of Ellis County. WISD is a fast-growth district with a diverse student population of nearly 10,100 and more than 1,600 employees who are committed to the success of every student. While WISD is steeped in tradition, it is also a district of innovation with a rigorous curriculum and outstanding extracurricular programs.

Wilemon STEAM Academy is a kindergarten through fifth-grade lottery elementary school in WISD. Wilemon STEAM Academy is the third school in the nation to have all teachers National Institute of STEM Education Certified, as well as hold the National Institute of STEM Education Campus Certification. Wilemon students and staff believe in a growth mindset, and that failure is a first attempt in learning. Wilemon utilizes makerspaces throughout the building as an extension of students' learning. Wilemon students and staff are passionate learners and believe that we never stop growing.

The Career and Technical Education Center serves WISD and area students in grades nine through 12 by embracing quality instructional partnerships with business and industry to successfully prepare students for the challenges of post-secondary education and a globally competitive workplace. The center embraces a philosophy of involvement and teamwork providing career pathways through Achieve Texas where students acquire skills preparing them for the world of work.

Harrison was joined on the tour by: Dr. Jerry Hollingsworth, superintendent of Schools at WISD; Jenny Bridges, director of public relations at WISD; Kate Authier, principal of Wilemon STEAM Academy; Kim Kriegel, WISD Board of Trustees Member, Place 3; Tonya Harris, principal of Waxahachie High School; Dusty Autrey, WISD Board of Trustees President; Dustin Binnicker, executive director of curriculum and instruction at WISD; and Ashley Treat, director of career and technical education at WISD.