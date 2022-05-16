Waxahachie ISD is preparing to launch its dual language program at Howard Junior High

Waxahachie ISD is preparing to bring its dual language program to Howard Junior High.

This will extend WISD’s dual language programs that are already in place at Wedgeworth and Dunaway Elementary Schools.

The program will begin with sixth-graders in the 2022-23 school year and will expand to seventh- and eighth-graders after that.

“It’s something that people have been wanting,” Lynda Solis, director of bilingual and ESL services, said during an update to the WISD Board of Trustees last week. “It’s another choice, so we’re excited for this choice.”

Solis said there are state requirements that must be met to have a dual language immersion (DLI) program. Two courses have to be in the partner language, which in this case is Spanish. One of those would be Spanish language arts and another in a content area taught in Spanish, such as math, social studies, science, medical translation, legal aide or bilingual education.

The student must also take one English language course.

Also, certifications are required for teachers serving English learners through the secondary DLI program. All DLI teachers must be content and grade level certified. They have to have a bilingual certification for Spanish classes. The English class has to have an ESL teacher or a bilingual teacher in that area.

Ryan Cavazos, principal at Howard, said the schedule for a typical sixth-grade student includes four core classes – English language arts and reading, math, social studies and science, as well as PE or pre-athletics, an advisory period, a discovery period, which is for students who need extra help meeting STAAR test standards or an exploratory course for students who are successful on the STAAR test, and an elective.

Dual language students would not have a discovery class. Instead they would take Spanish language arts and reading. They would also take math in Spanish.

“I know this sounds pretty daunting, but we had the opportunity to visit some dual language programs in another district … and we’re very encouraged to see the sixth-grade students who are being taught in a classroom that is 100 percent in Spanish,” Cavazos said, adding that there were native and non-native speakers in that class. “I believe the students we have in Waxahachie are just as capable, if not more capable, of handling that same load.”

Cavazos said when the dual language program expands to seventh and eighth grade the students will continue to receive math in Spanish, but they will take Spanish II or Spanish III in place of Spanish language arts and reading.

“Our goal is to teach Spanish II and Spanish III at the junior high level to prepare them to take higher-level Spanish at the high school level,” Cavazos said, “with the ultimate goal being that our students will take and pass the AP Spanish exam for college credit.”