Waxahachie police report: May 8-14
Waxahachie police responded to the following incidents:
May 9
Burglary of a habitation (a passport and jewelry were stolen) in the 600 block of Cornwell Lane
Theft of property (a Polaris Ranger was stolen) in the 1400 block of Harrington Road
Assault causing bodily injury in the 2000 block of Corporate Parkway
Aggravated robbery in the 100 block of Rusty Lane
May 11
Theft of property (fraud resulting in cash stolen) in the 900 block of Givens
Theft of property (a 2022 White Bob Cat Skid Steer, Big Tex trailer and other items were stolen) on Tetrad Circle
Sexual assault reported
May 12
Theft of property (cash was stolen) in the 100 block of Anderson St.
Theft of property (an Ariens IKON zero turn lawn mower was stolen) in the 100 block of N. US Highway 77