Waxahachie police report: May 8-14

Daily Light Report

Waxahachie police responded to the following incidents:

May 9

Burglary of a habitation (a passport and jewelry were stolen) in the 600 block of Cornwell Lane

Theft of property (a Polaris Ranger was stolen) in the 1400 block of Harrington Road

Assault causing bodily injury in the 2000 block of Corporate Parkway

Aggravated robbery in the 100 block of Rusty Lane

May 11

Theft of property (fraud resulting in cash stolen) in the 900 block of Givens

Theft of property (a 2022 White Bob Cat Skid Steer, Big Tex trailer and other items were stolen) on Tetrad Circle

Sexual assault reported

May 12

Theft of property (cash was stolen) in the 100 block of Anderson St.

Theft of property (an Ariens IKON zero turn lawn mower was stolen) in the 100 block of N. US Highway 77