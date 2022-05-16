Red Oak HS actress/singer ready to spread her wings at the college level

Patty Hullett, Daily Light contributor

Talented Red Oak High School senior Ella Simpson is counting down the days until her graduation ceremony.

While she’s had a fun-filled, jam-packed four years as a top student, she is now focusing her attention to her exciting future in the days ahead at Lubbock Christian University in Lubbock.

Simpson has excelled in the field of music most of her life. In fact, she just released her first single earlier this year and had another one on the way.

But in the eighth grade, she decided to break out of her shell, and take a shot at theater class and branch-out to acting.

The former shy young lady explains, “Growing up, I always watched my sister Maddie performing up on stage and never really thought acting was something I was interested in. Funny enough, theater would end up being my ‘safe place’ – the place where I would meet my best friends. I joined theater in the eighth grade and really had to step outside of my comfort zone, but when you are surrounded by people who love to create art, it all just became easy for me.”

She said, “One of the first moments where I realized that theater was what I loved doing, was definitely my eighth-grade year. That very first year in the program, I was awarded the ‘Best Actress’ for the role of Elizabeth Packard in the play ‘Mrs. Packard.’ That role was one of the most emotionally challenging parts I’ve ever played, but it was so worth it.”

Simpson admits that she’s been so blessed to have grown up in a very incredibly musical family. From an early age, her family (herself, mother, father, and sister Madison a/k/a Maddie) would gather around the piano and sing songs together.

“We just clicked musically and we seemed to have an ear for blending our voices,” Simpson said. “My mom, specifically, was the only one out of us who could play an instrument, but as I got older, I self-taught myself piano and guitar out of my inspiration from her. In fact, Kristen Simpson, my mom, plays the keyboard at Creekside Church in Midlothian.”

Bryan Vickers, the music and worship leader for her church said, “Ella is such a sweet presence on our team. Her heart to serve our church with her talents is evident in the way she gives of her free time. Her beautiful voice always adds so much to our worship times together. We love having her and will miss her so much when she leaves for college at the end of the summer.”

This vivacious senior labels herself always as a committed “church girl” at heart. She has been singing in a church setting since 11 years of age and has been featured on the stage worship team for seven years at Creekside – very often as a soloist, but from time-to-time also does duets and even performs sometimes as a complete musical Simpson family.

Simpson is so pumped about the music scholarship she recently received. She plans on majoring in music business.

“I definitely followed in my mom’s footsteps, and I am 100 percent an alto,” Simpson said. “Some of my biggest music idols include Harry Styles, Joshua Bassett and Adele. All of those artists are not only the first thing I listen to when I get up in the morning, but majorly they inspire me with their music every day. So far, all of the songs I’ve composed myself are secular, but family-friendly.”

She said, “My aspiration is to release music as a full-time career, but I do recognize that particular kind of career is not a 100 percent guarantee of success. Instead, my goal of majoring in music business is to also learn the production side of things and work behind the scenes as well. I love music so much that I began writing my own songs and posting them on Instagram around February of 2021. At first, the idea of ever releasing music was pretty unfamiliar to me, but with the support and encouragement of my family, I released my first-ever single called ‘Adulting Stuff’ on March 18, 2022. I am also going to be releasing my new single called ‘The Science Behind That’ on May 20, 2022.”

Her 21-year old sister Maddie is currently attending Lubbock Christian University – where little sister will be attending soon, but she will be graduating later in May. She majored in theater education and is going to be a theater director at Crowley Middle School in the fall.

Simpson said, “Just like my sister, I am very passionate about theater, and that’s the reason I made that my main focus during my high school years at Red Oak.”

The Simpson family resides in Waxahachie, but because both of her parents – Steve and Kristen Simpson – have taught school in the Red Oak ISD for many years, Simpson has gone all the way from kindergarten through 12th grade as a Hawk.

Currently, her mom teaches second grade at Shields Elementary at ROISD. Her father now teaches dual credit speech and also coaches tennis at North Crowley High School.

Simpson is now ready to try her wings as a collegiate performer in the future. Remember this young lady’s name – she may be famous one day.