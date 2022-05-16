Ennis horse trainer selected for Extreme Mustang Makeover

Daily Light Report

Jennifer Cox of Ennis has been selected to compete in the 2022 Extreme Mustang Makeover, a production of the Mustang Heritage Foundation, which will take place Sept. 8-10 in Fort Worth.

Participating trainers will have approximately 100 days to gentle and train a previously untouched mustang before competing for an estimated purse of $40,000 in cash and prizes.

Cox,15, is a third generation mustang trainer. During the summer she participates in different mustang challenges. She has trained both mustangs and burros. This is her first time competing in Extreme Mustang Makeover.

Her family documents everything on Double S Mustangs! on Facebook. Before competing, applicants must complete an extensive selection process which evidences their training prowess and equine knowledge.

As an Extreme Mustang Makeover participant, Cox will further the Mustang Heritage Foundation's mission of helping mustangs find permanent placement in loving homes. Not only will the animal Cox trains be adopted following the event, but their participation in the competition will also demonstrate the versatility, athleticism and trainability of the American mustang, which increases public awareness and encourages others to consider adopting a mustang.

All participating mustangs are essentially untouched prior to being picked up to begin training for this Extreme Mustang Makeover. After pickup, the journey begins as competitors train their mustangs to show what they can learn in just 100 days. By September, horses will have made a complete transformation from untouched to gentled, rideable partners. Then, they will compete in a handling class, a pattern class and a trail class to determine who advances to the finals.

The exhibitors with the top ten combined scores from those first three classes will complete a brief compulsory pattern and a freestyle routine created by the competitor, and the winner will be crowned a 2022 Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion. After the completion of the event, all competing mustangs-including Cox’s horse -will be available to approved bidders through an auction. Interested bidders must submit an application prior to the auction to be approved for bidding.

Extreme Mustang Makeover events are produced by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse & Burro Program, to showcase the versatility and trainability of the American Mustang. The events are presented by Western Horseman and sponsored by NRS Supply, Espana Silk, A Cut Above Buckles, Classic Equine, Martin Saddlery, Resistol and Yeti. Learn more about the event and auction at mustangheritagefoundation.org/extreme.