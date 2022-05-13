Area briefs: Sixth-grade intro event, senior living community opens and more

Daily Light Report

Incoming sixth-graders in Waxahachie ISD and their parents are invited to their junior high campus Monday to learn about extracurricular activities and life as a junior high student.

The program runs from 6-7:30 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to tour the junior high campuses from 1-3 p.m. June 2.

Senior living community to host grand opening

Senior living community Arabella of Red Oak will host a glamping-themed grand opening from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at 200 Washington St., Red Oak.

“This will be our first grand opening in the area since COVID,” states executive director, Aaron Nordell. “We are excited to welcome all of our families to the community and have a wonderful time with everyone.”

For more information about Arabella of Red Oak, visit civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-red-oak/.

Faith Family Academy Eagle Flight School

Faith Family Academy will kick off its free, in-person summer enrichment program, Eagle Flight School, on June 6.

The camp, which runs 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 6 to July 7, is taking place at Faith Family Academy’s Dallas and Waxahachie campuses and includes breakfast and lunch. The program is free to new and returning students and is open to all grades – Pre-K-12. Online registration is open and available faithfamilyacademy.org/signature-programs/efs – space is limited, and online enrollment ends June 5.

This year's Eagle Flight School program will feature an in-depth study of the state of Texas tailored to every age and grade level. Each week will be devoted to a different region of the Lone Star State and exploration of each area's history, people and places.

Waxahachie Symphony Association to close season

The Waxahachie Symphony Association will close the season by celebrating the musical legacy of Tchaikovsky.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. May 21 at the WISD Performing Arts Center, 3001 US 287.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, a triumphant portrayal of the composer’s struggle with Fate, a journey through troubles into joy and ecstasy.

The program will feature “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Smith, “Overture to The Magic Flute, K. 620” by Mozart, “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 22” by Saint-Saens and “Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64” by Tchaikovsky.

Tickets are $20, and children 18 and younger can get in for free.

Splash pads set to open May 30

The city of Waxahachie’s splash pads will open on Memorial Day, May 30.

There are three splash pad locations: George Brown Plaza at 209 N. Jackson St., which is open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Matthew's Park at 501 Harvest Grove Road (open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Railyard Park at 455 S. College St. (open daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3EtUcYF.

Movies in the Park

The Red Oak Parks and Recreation Department and Red Oak Library will present “Incredibles 2” at its next Movies in the Park, scheduled for Friday.

Movies in the Park take place in the open space behind the Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Parkway.

Lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, and snacks are permitted. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed.