TSTC announces spring 2022 honors graduates

Staff report

RED OAK — Texas State Technical College has announced its Board of Regents Honor Roll members and honor graduates from the North Texas campus who were recognized at the Spring 2022 Commencement held Monday, May 2, at the Waxahachie Civic Center in Waxahachie.

Board of Regents Honor Roll members have a cumulative grade-point average of 4.0. Those graduates are:

Red Oak: Joseph Burchett, Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

Red Oak: Oscar Gonzalez, certificate of completion in HVAC Technology.

Honor graduates have maintained a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Those graduates are:

Cleburne: Jeffrey Runnels, Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

Dallas: Sergio Cruz, Associate of Applied Science degree in HVAC Technology.

Ennis: Jose Rodriguez Jr., certificate of completion in Structural and Pipe Welding.

Fort Worth: Polaris X. Luu, Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

Mansfield: Brent Anderson, Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

Midlothian: Joseph Boss, Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

Midlothian: Max Macik, Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

Rosharon: Emmanuel Nnambueze Mokwe, Associate of Applied Science degree in Electrical Power and Controls.

Waxahachie: Andrew Sherrill, Associate of Applied Science degree in Industrial Systems - Electrical Specialization.

Waxahachie: Tha K. Htoo, certificate of completion in Structural and Pipe Welding.

Registration for the fall semester is underway. For more information, go to tstc.edu.