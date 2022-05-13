Life School TAFE competitors advance to nationals

Daily Light report

Life School is on mission to not only educate, but also prepare students for a pathway in college, career or the military following graduation. Under the umbrella of Career and Technical Education (CTE) is the Education and Training program at Life High School Waxahachie. The program of study consists of 2 years of study and 2 years of hands-on classroom experience and is designed to prepare students for a career in teaching beyond high school.

Recently, seven Life High School Waxahachie students competed in the Texas Association of Future Educators state competition. Four of those did well enough in competition to advance to the Educators Rising National Competition in Washington D.C.

Katie Chester and Aryiana Keathley produced a secondary bulletin board design that has allowed them to advance. Iman Stanmore will advance from the Impromptu Lesson Planning category and Amber Scott developed a CTE Lesson Plan that will have her traveling to D.C. for the national competition as well.

“We are stunned at the success of our students. This is our first year to establish a TAFE chapter and take students to competition,” says the Education and Training program teacher, Taylor Jasper. “To have seven students advance to state is quite an accomplishment, but to have four who will compete at the national level is truly remarkable! We are so proud of students’ goal-oriented focus.”

The Future Educators Rising National State Competition will be hosted June 24-27 in Washington D.C. At a time when teachers are needed more than ever, Life School is working hard to continue to produce quality educators for the next generation.