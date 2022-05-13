Letter to the editor: Supporting Patrick Souter

Daily Light Report

I am a supporter of Patrick Souter for Waxahachie City Council Place 2. On May 7 Pat earned a spot in a runoff against incumbent and current mayor Doug Barnes. The other Place 2 candidate, Johnny Bryant, ran a campaign he and his supporters can be proud of.

Johnny’s signs were on many lawns in Waxahachie, and his supporters did a great job of turning visible support into action at the polls. Johnny came within 3% of Pat overall and generated an impressive number of voters Saturday. It is clear that Pat and Johnny love Waxahachie, but both of them believed, as good as we are, can do better, and chose to oppose Doug Barnes for City Council Place 2. I have gotten to know Pat well and am excited about the prospects for this city with his able leadership. I invite Johnny’s supporters to view Pat Souter's interviews on YouTube and consider joining me in supporting him in the upcoming runoff.

Ronald Kevin Finch,

Waxahachie