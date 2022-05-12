Waxahachie's farmers market sets opening day sales record

You could easily hear the excitement in Anita Simpson's voice this week when she was talking about the success of the Downtown Waxahachie Farmers Market's opening weekend.

“I love breaking records,” said Simpson, director of downtown development for the city of Waxahachie.

May 2 was a record-breaking day for the Waxahachie Downtown Farmer’s Market, which celebrated its opening day of the season. This is the 20th season for the farmers market, located at 701 Howard Road.

Simpson said vendors sold nearly $21,000 in goods, surpassing the 2021 opening day mark of $18,500. She added that sales from two vendors still need to be counted.

Simpson said one reason for the first-week success was the reopening of the Wags-A-Hachie Dog Park, located behind the farmers market, at the same time.

“That brought in a lot of people,” Simpson said. “I saw a steady flow of people coming straight from the dog park into the farmers market who might not have come in otherwise.”

Simpson said recent enhancements made to the facility is another reason for a large crowd. In March the City Council approved $106,884 in supplemental funding to go toward a thermal/moisture barrier to the roof and commercial grade ceiling fans. It also went toward an 8-foot-wide sidewalk to the dog park area and a handicap parking area with a sidewalk connection.

“With the improvements it makes it easier on the customers and the vendors,” Simpson said.

She also points to the support the Waxahachie community has always given to the farmers market, noting the $257,000 in total sales last season over 26 weeks.

Simpson said this year’s hot start might lead to an even higher annual total in 2022.

“There had been many years where we had the goal of getting to $200,000,” Simpson said. “Now we’ll have to set a new goal.”

Simpson said there were 44 vendors inside the facility. Including those who set up outside she expects approximately 50 vendors each week.

Vendors sell items from produce to candy to crafts. Some are new to the farmers market while others, such as Tommy and Shirley Jones, have been selling goods there for years.

Each week there will also be a spot reserved for a different nonprofit organization. The Salvation Army participated in the first week.

For more information on the farmers market go to Downtown Waxahachie Farmers Market on Facebook.