Venus man sentenced after pleading guilty to sexually abusing two teenagers

Daily Light Report

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced Thursday that William Lawrence Davis II, 36, of Venus was sentenced to 50 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years in prison for sexual assault-bigamy, sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The sentences for the offenses will run concurrently.

These cases were set for jury trial, and jury selection was scheduled to begin when the defendant entered his pleas of guilty, according to a press release issued by the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office. Aggravated sexual assault of a child and sexual assault-bigamy carry a punishment range of five years to 99 years or life. Sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child carry a range of two years to 20 years.

From January 2018 to July 2019, Davis repeatedly sexually abused a girl when she was 13 and 14 years old, the district attorney’s office stated. Davis physically assaulted and threatened the child in order to get her to perform sex acts on him. After his arrest, Davis admitted to Ellis County Sheriff’s investigators that he forced the child to perform oral sex, according to the DA's office.

While incarcerated, another woman came forward and disclosed that, she too, was repeatedly raped by Davis beginning when she was 14 years old, the district attorney’s office stated.

Montgomery said, “This entrusted adult preyed upon innocent children. These young ladies should have had the opportunity to grow up without having to encounter Davis’s criminal sexual behavior. With this plea, two families can finally live in peace knowing that this predator is behind bars.”

Trial was originally set for December 2020, but the trial was delayed due to COVID-19. Assistant County and District Attorneys Marina Thomas and James Zaleta prosecuted the cases, assisted by County and District Attorney Investigator Joe Aguilar and Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Jamie Morales. Investigators Richard Hundley, Joe Fitzgerald, Joshua Key and Dennis Clay with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office investigated the cases.

The child was forensically interviewed at the Ellis County Children’s Advocacy Center where she disclosed details about the ongoing abuse.