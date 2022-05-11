Ennis to receive funding for flood management project

Daily Light Report

The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) on Wednesday approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount of approximately $3.5 million to the city of Ennis, consisting of approximately $3.3 million in financing and $172,790 in grant funding from the Flood Infrastructure Fund (FIF).

The financial assistance will allow for the planning, design and construction of a flood management project.

In addition to the grant funding, the city could save approximately $1.5 million over the life of the loan by using the FIF program.

With the financial assistance approved Wednesday, the city will make improvements to Cottonwood Creek, including the removal of 7,500 linear feet of debris, construction of a four-acre detention basin, stabilization of 15,000 linear feet of creek channel bank, and the repair of five vehicular crossings.

The proposed improvements will address drainage issues, reduce creek bank erosion, and prevent damage to property.