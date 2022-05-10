WISD approves curriculum for child abuse, dating violence prevention

The Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved the curriculum materials for the prevention of child abuse, family violence, dating violence and human trafficking for the 2022-23 school year.

Following a recommendation by the district’s School Health Advisory Council (SHAC) the board selected material from the Monique Burr Foundation, which educates and protects children and teens from bullying, abuse and victimization through various programs.

Previously schools had to provide dating violence awareness presentations, but there was not a curriculum for it.

During a special session of the 87th Texas Legislature last year, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 9, which requires districts to use SHACs to recommend curriculum for those topics. WISD has used a similar process for its human sexuality curriculum.

At last month’s SHAC meeting committee members said they favored the Monique Burr Foundation curriculum because it covers a variety of topics, it emphasizes making good life choices and it ties in well with the district’s human sexuality curriculum. Also, it takes just two lessons to complete compared to eight from another program the district was exploring.

The Ellis County Advocacy Center helped examine the curriculum options and will also help present information to the students. The program will be presented to seventh- through 12th-graders and will be available for the 2022-23 school year. Students can opt out of the curriculum.

The board also voted to continue using the abstinence-based Choosing the Best curriculum for human sexuality instruction.

Balanced scorecard

The board also approved the priorities and performance objectives for the district’s balanced scorecard.

In November the district began working with consulting firm Moak Casey on the scorecard to establish a list of priorities and performance objectives with each one to guide the district in key decisions.

“What this does is it narrows the focus of our entire organization to have four main priorities,” said Superintendent Jerry Hollingsworth. “And we’ll center all of the work that we do in Waxahachie ISD around these four priorities.”

Hollingsworth said the priority areas stem from the core values and vision statement the district approved earlier this year.

One priority area is student growth. Objectives are that every student grows each year in English language arts and reading, math, science and social studies; all students understand the district’s behavior standards and feels their safety and well-being are a priority of the district; each graduate is college, career or military ready; and college, career or military ready numbers increase year over year.

Another priority area is to honor and support staff. Objectives including honoring staff’s contributions and achievements; increasing faculty and staff satisfaction and engagement; promoting a collaborative culture by engaging staff in the practice of professional learning community processes and investing in staff growth through professional learning/specialized training.

A third priority area is to focus on community and stakeholder relationships. This will be done by increasing satisfaction and engagement of students and families as well as community and stakeholders annually.

A fourth priority area is financial integrity. The performance objectives are to ensure financial stewardship and transparency; develop and deploy coherent facility management processes to address student growth and ensure effective and efficient operations with transparency.

Hollingsworth said the district will still be required by state law to provide district improvement plans and campus improvement plans.

“But we will build those around these priorities and these performance objectives,” Hollingsworth said.

Principal Residency Grant Program

Stacee Johnson, director of professional learning, announced the participants of the Principal Residence Grant Program for the 2022-23 school year.

The district received the grant from the Texas Education Agency to invest in the district’s administrative leadership pipeline by providing yearlong residency to teachers who want to be campus administrators.

While serving as a campus resident administrator the individuals complete coursework through UT-Tyler.

“The focus of this yearlong commitment is developing strong instructional leadership skills while under the mentorship of a strong campus principal,” Johnson said.

The selected individuals are Jane Medrano at Coleman Junior High, Amberly Walker at Finley Junior High, Tanya Jones at Clift Elementary, Yulia Cedeno-Alicea at Wedgeworth Elementary, Eric McCarty at Waxahachie High School and Claudia Davis at Wilemon STEAM Academy.

Marvin Biomedical Academy

Dustin Binnicker, executive director of curriculum and instruction, and Lisa Mott, assistant superintendent of elementary learning, provided updates on the Marvin Biomedical Academy, which is expected to engage students in STEM with a health science and biomedical focus.

The academy will serve kindergarten through fifth graders and will be a zone-plus campus.

Binnicker said all kindergarten through fifth-grade teachers will complete their National Certificate for STEM Teaching (NCST) by May 25 and that pre-kindergarten teachers have started training.

Binnicker said there were 100 applicants for the first- through fifth-grade lottery, and those families will be notified in the coming days. He said 33 students were accepted at the kindergarten level.

Mott said the district is examining the space and staffing at the campus to determine how many students will be accepted in first through fifth grade. Mott said the goal is to have at least 22 students per grade level.

Binnicker recognized

Hollingsworth announced that Binnicker has become the newest doctor in the district after he completed the Cooperative Superintendents Program (CSP) at the University of Texas.

Hollingsworth said CSP is the most prestigious doctoral program in the state.

Binnicker has defended his dissertation and is expected to walk the stage soon.