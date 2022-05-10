Waxahachie police reports: May 1-7

Daily Light Report

May 2

Burglary of a vehicle (credit card, debit card, driver’s license, brown shoulder bag, black wallet, house keys and vehicle keys were stolen) in the 100 block of Pine St.

Auto theft (2009 tan Pontiac G6 was stolen) on W. US Highway 287 Bypass

May 3

Family violence in the 1000 block of Autumn Trail

May 4

Burglary of a habitation (a wire welder was stolen) in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Family violence in the 1400 block of E. Main St.

Family violence in the 600 block of S. US 77

Family violence in the 800 block of Ferris Ave.

May 6

Burglary of a vehicle (four Land Spider AT tires were stolen) in the 1800 block of Johns Arden Drive.

Family violence in the 1700 block of S. Interstate 35E E. Service Road

Family violence in the 300 block of Lakewood Drive

Family violence in the 1700 block of S. I-35E

May 7

Burglary of a vehicle (two wallets, Calvin Klein bag, Guess handbag and a silver Microsoft Pro 6 were stolen) in the 200 block of Chesterfield Circle