Neighborhood Credit Union cuts ribbon

Daily Light report

Building on 16 years of service to the Waxahachie community, Neighborhood Credit Union joined Waxahachie leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony May 5 to mark the official opening of its new building at 1750 N. Highway 77 in Waxahachie.

“Neighborhood Credit Union is thrilled to invest in Waxahachie, building on our 16 years of service here and growing alongside the warm, wonderful and welcoming people in this community,” said Shannon Carr, Waxahachie branch manager. “This beautiful new building will make it even more convenient to enjoy all the benefits of membership at Neighborhood Credit Union.”

Citing the growth and momentum they are seeing in the community, Neighborhood Credit Union leaders decided to invest in the construction of a new building and broke ground in August 2021.

Senior Vice President Jessie Swendig compared the growth of the credit union to that of Waxahachie.

“As Neighborhood Credit Union has grown, we have remained firmly rooted to our core mission: to be good neighbors and humbly serve our members as they work to improve their financial lot in life, wherever they are in life,” said Swendig. “It reminds me of Waxahachie: staying true to your roots and small-town tradition of neighbors helping neighbors to build a better future, even as the city grows and expands. Neighborhood Credit Union is grateful to be part of this community.”

Joining the Neighborhood Credit Union leaders were Waxahachie Mayor Doug Barnes, Mayor Pro Tem Billie Wallace, City Secretary Amber Villarreal and Assistant City Secretary Jami Bonner and Waxahachie Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Laurie Mosley, as well as Cassie Hoyer, chief of staff for State Rep. Brian Harrison, who presented Neighborhood Credit Union with a certificate of appreciation from the lawmaker. Mayor Barnes addressed the crowd, noting the city’s growth and welcoming the opportunity for Neighborhood Credit Union to serve any of the 2,000-plus new families that have moved to Waxahachie in the last two years.

The Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce was also out in force, with President and CEO Kevin Strength and Membership Director Shanna Dunn helping to cut the ribbon, along with approximately a dozen of the Chamber’s Green Coat Ambassadors from a variety of local businesses.

Designed by architect Jim Gahl and constructed by Level 5, the new building makes it more convenient for current members and anyone who lives, works or worships in Ellis County to enjoy the benefits of Neighborhood Credit Union membership, including Prize Savings Accounts that reward members for saving their money, free Kasasa Checking accounts, High Yield Savings accounts and Auto Loans with some of the best rates in the region, along with 24/7 digital services and a commitment to financial education in the community.