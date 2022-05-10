Mentors Care volunteer to be honored in Maypearl

Daily Light Report

Mentors Care, an area-wide high school mentoring program, will award volunteer Mentor Holly Roberson the second annual Carl Smith Outstanding Mentor Award at a special board meeting to be held by Maypearl School District’s school board on Thursday in the School Board Room at Lorene Smith Kirkpatrick Elementary, 1024 W. 4th St. in Maypearl.

Roberson is a volunteer mentor for at-risk students enrolled in the Mentors Care program at Maypearl High School. Mentors Care serves several school districts throughout North Texas. The late Carl Smith was a board member for the nonprofit and impacted many students, families, and the staff and students of Mentors Care during his tenure. He also served as a school board member for the Midlothian Independent School District.

The Mentors Care board of directors called on his wife, Ann Margaret Smith, to be his replacement serving on the board and, in his memory, asked her to create a list of criteria for an outstanding mentor award named after her late husband.

Roberson was nominated among many other volunteer mentors selected by program coordinators who oversee day-to-day student and mentor operations on the campuses of the schools the program has served.