Joy Shaw, Red Oak ISD School Board Trustee, dies at 83

Joy Shaw, a longtime member of the Red Oak ISD community and a trustee on the ROISD School Board, died Tuesday morning, the district announced. She was 83.

According to the district Shaw spent most of her life in Red Oak ISD. She was born and raised in Red Oak, attended school in the district and graduated from Red Oak High School in 1956.

Shaw later earned a master’s degree in education and in special education and a doctorate in educational leadership.

Shaw began teaching in ROISD in 1973 and spent 35 years in the district. Her roles were both in the classroom and out. She was a bus driver, custodian, history teacher, fifth-grade teacher, elementary principal, high school volleyball coach and director of special education.

In 2010 Shaw was elected to the ROISD Board of Trustees. She served on Place 1 at the time of her passing.

Residents in the community shared their thoughts about Shaw on social media upon news of her death.

“A true legend of Red Oak and Red Oak ISD,” said resident Scott Lindsey. “A woman who has impacted literally thousands of young people, not to mention their parents and families. A special place in Heaven is welcoming Dr. Shaw. Saying "

‘thank you‘ for all you have done is not nearly enough. God bless this great family who shared this amazing lady with us all.”

Shaw and her husband Nick had four children – Deborah, Pamela, Rhonda, and Scott, and they all graduated from ROHS, the district said.

Funeral services are pending.