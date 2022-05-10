FirstLook Boutique to hold grand re-opening

Daily Light report

FirstLook, a sexual health and pregnancy center focused on providing positive, life-affirming alternatives to abortion for women and men, is excited to announce the grand re-opening of its thrift store, FirstLook Boutique.

The ribbon-cutting celebration will take place on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at 1204 Ferris Ave., Suite B in Waxahachie. All items will be 50 percent off and the first 100 customers will receive a free shopping tote.

The store has offered the community new and gently used merchandise at great prices, displayed in a clean and organized atmosphere since 2005.

One of FirstLook’s primary sources of funding are the proceeds of sales from the FirstLook Boutique. Recently, the space has been expanded and remodeled and FirstLook is ready to unveil the new name and new store to the public.

FirstLook is a nonprofit, Christian organization dedicated to saving lives and protecting futures. Since 1995, FirstLook has provided both men and women the tools they need to make informed decisions regarding sexual health and pregnancy.

Its services include pregnancy testing, ultrasound, STI testing and treatment, abortion pill reversal, prenatal and parenting classes, counseling, mentoring, doula support, support after abortion, and much more. FirstLook offers access to experienced nurses and staff who provide confidential, quality medical care at no cost.