Voters reject bonds in Red Oak, Ferris ISDs

Voters rejected a $230.1 million bond proposal for Red Oak ISD.

Proposition A, which totaled $156.8 million, failed with 53.7 percent of the voters (1,784 votes) against it and 1,534 voting in favor.

Proposition A called for constructing and upgrading school buildings. The most expensive item on the list is a new $85 million middle school on the west side of the city. Other items include additions at Wooden and Eastridge elementary schools, a new career and technology building and more.

Proposition B, which had a price tag of $45 million, was rejected with 60.5 percent of the voters voting against it (2,006 votes) to 1,311 voting in favor.

Proposition B called for improvements to Goodloe Stadium, including new locker rooms, restrooms, concessions, press box, new visitors side seating, more seating on the home side, additional parking, added circulation roads, new visitors bus and officials parking area and a new scoreboard.

Proposition C ($9.3 million) failed with 60.5 percent voting against it (2,006) and 39.5 percent (1,310) voting for it. The proposition would fund a new JV track/turf field at the high school to reduce transit to Goodloe for practices and to help with scheduling issues. It also includes upgrades to the 12-year-old tennis courts and year-round turf for baseball and softball.

Proposition D ($19 million) failed with 58.3 percent (1,937) voting against it and 41.7 percent (1,385) voting for it. Proposition D would have funded a new transportation facility. District officials said the facility and the parking area is inadequate and have flooding issues.

Ferris ISD bond

All three proposals for the $79 million bond in Ferris ISD failed.

Proposition A, which 388 votes to 335 votes, called for $53 million and will include a new elementary school, a career and technology education (CTE) facility at Ferris High School, district-wide safety and security improvements, HVAC upgrades across the district and improvements to Lee Longino Elementary and Ferris Junior High School.

Proposition B, which failed 438 votes to 282 votes, called for $12 million and includes a community performing arts center at Ferris High School. The facility would feature an 800-seat auditorium and a UIL stage with full lights and sound.

Proposition C failed 464 votes to 253 votes. It called for $14 million and includes an indoor multiuse facility, baseball and softball turf and a baseball and softball fieldhouse with concession and restrooms.