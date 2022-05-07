Ellis County election results: Hill, Wright win Waxahachie council races

One incumbent will return to the Waxahachie City Council while another is unseated and a third race is yet to be determined.

Saturday, incumbent David Hill defeated challenger Darrin Robinson in the race for Place 1 on the City Council by securing 76 percent of the votes. Hill received 1,797 votes to Robinson’s 567.

In Place 3, challenger Chris Wright defeated incumbent Melissa Olson with 56 percent of the votes. He received 1,381 votes to Olson’s 1,085 votes.

In Place 2 incumbent Doug Barnes, who serves as mayor, received 42.2 percent (1,017 votes) to lead Patrick Souter (30.1 percent, 724 votes) and Johnny Bryant (27.7 percent, 668 votes). But since no candidate received more than 50 percent of the votes there will be a runoff election between Barnes and Souter.

Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees

On the Waxahachie ISD Board of Trustees incumbents Dusty Autrey and Debbie Timmermann retained their seats.

In Place 6 Autrey received 70.5 percent of the votes (2,360 votes) to Amy Hedtke’s 29.5 percent (987 votes).

In Place 7, Timmermann secured 56.4 percent (1,950 votes) to Ryan Pitts’ 43.6 percent (1,508 votes). Both winners took large leads through early voting with 1,351 and 1,130 votes, respectively.

Red Oak City Council

Jeffrey Smith beat incumbent Michael Braly for Place 5 on the Red Oak City Council. Smith received 52.9 percent of the votes (529 votes) to Braly’s 47.2 percent (472 votes).

Maypearl City Council

Robert Laake (41.6 percent, 42 votes) and Mark Partin (36.6 percent, 37 votes) took the two seats up for election on the Maypearl City Council. John Wayne Pruitt received 21.8 percent (22 votes).

Milford mayor

Bruce Perryman received 76.4 percent of the votes (120) to Scott Otto’s 23.6 percent (37 votes) in the race for Milford mayor.

Oak Leaf City Council

Michelle Hillery grabbed 87 percent of the votes (195 votes) to Lukeman Elchehimi’s 13 percent (29 votes) in the race for Place 4 on the Oak Leaf City Council.

Ovilla City Council

Kimberly Case defeated Brandon Collett by receiving 57.1 percent (362 votes) over Brandon Collett in the race for Ovilla City Council, Place 1.

In Place 5 Brad Piland (43.7 percent, 251 votes) finished ahead of Michael Myers (41 percent, 236 votes) and Sierra Killpack (15.3 percent, 88 votes).

Palmer City Council

James Smith (31.2 percent, 116 votes), Doug Young (30.7 percent, 114 votes) and Jorge Sotelo (23.1 percent, 86 votes) were elected to the Palmer City Council. Michael Heard received 15.1 percent (56 votes).

Italy City Council

Luin McConnell, Robert Hodge, Jr. and William Panther won seats on the Italy City Council with 24.2 percent, 24.2 percent and 22.8 percent of the votes, respectively. Also running for three seats were Quentin Little (17 percent) and David Barrington (11.8 percent).

In the unexpired term seat Brooke Boyd edged out Troy Kowalsky 66 votes to 64.

Milford ISD Board of Trustees

Ronny Crumpton (32.3 percent, 90 votes) and Kimberly Kaye Cook (25.8 percent, 72 votes) won spots on the Milford ISD Board of Trustees. They defeated Louis Essary (22.9 percent, 64 votes), DeAnn Harvey (11.1 percent, 31 votes) and Christopher Serrata (7.9 percent, 22 votes).

Palmer ISD Board of Trustees

Jeremy Robinson (44.9 percent, 297 votes) and Gary Barnes (29.8 percent, 197 votes) were elected to the Palmer ISD Board of Trustees. Matt Cearnal finished with 25.3 percent, 167 votes.

City of Bardwell Proposition A

Proposition A, which would allow the city of Bardwell to sell all alcoholic beverages, passed 63.6 percent (21 votes) to 36.4 percent (12 votes).

City of Oak Leaf Proposition A

Proposition A, which will reauthorize the local sales and use tax of one-fourth of 1 percent to be used for repair and maintenance of the city’s streets., passed with 64.6 percent (184 votes) to 35.4 percent (101 votes).