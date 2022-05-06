Google announces training program for educators

Staff report

K-12 grade teachers who are employed at any school district located in Ellis County are eligible to apply for this certification program, which will equip them with the necessary tools and skills to inspire learning, better manage coursework and improve student outcomes by implementing Google’s digital tools in the classroom. Through this partnership, Google is offering 100 new certificates to Ellis County schools. Teachers who complete the training program will receive an industry certification and 12 hours of Texas CPEs.

Google for Education previously launched the Google Educator Level 1 Certification in fall 2021, offering 1000 spots across Laredo, Brownsville, Dallas, Del Valle, Fort Worth, Midlothian, Marshall, Lubbock, Leander, Beaumont and Austin Independent School Districts. Teachers who enrolled in the first cohort are still eligible to complete the training program.

“Teachers need support now more than ever,” Kate Franko, Regional Head of Data Center Public Affairs for Google, said. “Through this free online training, we hope to empower teachers with new digital teaching and engagement tools that will help make their work easier and even more impactful.”

The training Google is offering, at no cost to the teachers or district, is an opportunity for professional development, helping them enhance their effectiveness at using online tools in the classroom.

This Google training program is intended for public school teachers in districts across Texas. The goal of the Google Level 1 Certification is to help teachers better utilize the latest cloud-based software and show how these tools can be used to create even more meaningful learning experiences for students.

Level 1 Certification areas of study include:

· Latest features of Google Classroom and applicable tools from Google Workspace

· Workflow efficiency and the creation of paperless classrooms

· Growing data and feedback collection from students and colleagues

· Connecting and collaborating with educators around the globe

· Building students’ digital literacy

“It’s incredible to empower teachers with online skills and digital tools for teaching and collaboration like those Google is offering,” Amy Mayer, CEO and Founder of Texas-based friEdTechnology and a Google for Education certified professional development partner, said. “The skills teachers learn through this program of study will help them to better engage students and streamline classroom workflows saving them precious time and energy every day.”

Applicants must be publicly employed K-12 grade teachers in Ellis County, or other designated Texas ISDs. Teachers are asked to complete a short pre-assessment and will be able to complete the course based on their own schedules. Applications can be found at (https://fried.tech/TX600_application).