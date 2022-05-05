Area briefs: Waxahachie Symphony event, Global student honored and more

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Symphony Association will close the season by celebrating the musical legacy of Tchaikovsky.

The concert will take place at 7 p.m. May 21 at the WISD Performing Arts Center, 3001 US 287.

The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, a triumphant portrayal of the composer’s struggle with Fate, a journey through troubles into joy and ecstasy.

The program will feature “The Star-Spangled Banner” by Smith, “Overture to The Magic Flute, K. 620” by Mozart, “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, Op. 22” by Saint-Saens and “Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64” by Tchaikovsky.

Tickets are $20, and children 18 and younger can get in for free.

Global HS senior honored

Alexis Trojan, a senior at Global High School, has been selected by the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as a member of the TASSP All-State Academic Team.

This prestigious award was designed to recognize Texas high school seniors for their understanding academic achievements and focuses attention on the rewards of superior scholarship.

Many outstanding senior students were nominated by their high school principals based on their scores on the SAT or ACT test, overall academic grade point average, pursuit of advanced diploma, and other evidence of exceptional academic ability. Each student nominated was asked to write a monitored 300– to 500-word essay to submit with their application. From this group of outstanding young scholars, 20 were chosen for the TASSP All State Academic Team.

As a member of the TASSP All-State Academic Team, Alexis will be invited to the TASSP Summer Workshop on June 16 to receive her $500 award.

Trojan serves as the secretary of the Health Occupations Students of America chapter at Global High School, the editor in chief of the Global High School yearbook, National Honor Society treasurer, a member of Interact, and is an accomplished martial artist. After graduating from Global High School later this month, Trojan plans to attend the University of Texas at Tyler to major in biochemistry.

Splash pads set to open May 30

The city of Waxahachie’s splash pads will open on Memorial Day, May 30.

There are three splash pad locations: George Brown Plaza at 209 N. Jackson St., which is open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Matthew's Park at 501 Harvest Grove Road (open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Railyard Park at 455 S. College St. (open daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3EtUcYF.

Movies in the Park

The Red Oak Parks and Recreation Department and Red Oak Library will present “Incredibles 2” at its next Movies in the Park, scheduled for May 20.

Movies in the Park take place in the open space behind the Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Parkway.

Lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, and snacks are permitted. Alcohol and glass containers are not allowed.