Waxahachie Symphony Association Belles & Beaus celebrate at gala

Daily Light Report

The Waxahachie Symphony Association’s Class of 2022 Belles & Beaus celebrated with a gala for the honorees April 24. Each year, at the conclusion of the symphony season the Belles & Beaus are honored at a formal Gala, which includes dinner, dancing and their presentation.

Designed for Ellis County high school juniors and seniors, the Belles & Beaus program raises students’ awareness of the symphony and provides them with an education in music appreciation, life skills and etiquette. Below are the WSA’s 2022 Belles & Beaus:

Breanna Andersen

Breanna is the daughter of Sharleen and Jeff Andersen and a senior at Waxahachie High School.

She is a member of the varsity golf team, Student Council, National Honor Society, Indian Scholar, and is a student leader for Trinity Church. Breanna will graduate from Navarro with her associates degree next month and plans to pursue a bachelor’s in business marketing.

Alexandra Anguiano

Alexandra is the daughter of Gretchen and John Paul Anguiano. She is a Waxahachie High School senior and member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Waxahachie FFA, and is also on the yearbook staff. Along with these activities, Alexandra is employed at H-E-B as a cashier. In her free time, she enjoys shopping, cooking new recipes and spending time with family and friends.

Emma Baron

Emma is the daughter of Christie and Chris Baron and a senior at Midlothian High School. She is a member of National Honor Society, Health Occupational Students of America, and a 3-year Varsity Tennis player. Emma participated in the Health Science Practicum and is a certified CNA and phlebotomist. Emma plans to attend the University of Arkansas in the fall and major in Nursing.

Briley Blackmon

Briley is the daughter of Nicole and Jeff Blackmon. Briley is a senior of Midlothian High School where she is a varsity softball player, former a basketball player and competitive cheerleader. She serves on Student Council, HOSA, National Honor Society and is on the senior activity committee. Briley will be attending Texas Christian University in the fall to become a pediatric anesthetist. Briley is one of only 100 students accepted into the nursing program as an incoming freshman.

Preston Call

Preston is the daughter of Mary and Tayloe Call and a junior at Waxahachie High School. Preston is active in musical theater and National Honor Society and is a part of the award winning UIL One Act Play team. Preston plans to pursue a college degree in the health field and possibly business or the CIA.

Somer Clark

Somer is the daughter of Makisha Clark and the late Charleston Clark and is a senior at Waxahachie High School. She is an officer with the Waxahachie High School dance and drill team and serves on Student Council. Somer plans to Major in Nursing at Prairie View A&M.

Wynter Clark

Wynter is the daughter of Makisha Clark and the late Charleston Clark. Wynter is a senior at Waxahachie High School and participates in color guard, Student Council, media staff, Broadcast Media, National Honor Society, Interact Club, Salt Club, and Costume Construction. She plans to attend Prairie View A&M and major in Architecture.

Madeline Cremers

Madeline is the daughter of Stacey and Jon Cremers and attends Waxahachie High School. She enjoys listening to music, going to concerts, spending time with family and being creative

Madeline plans to study biology at the University of Nebraska

Emily Essl

Emily is the daughter of Ryan and Dwayne Essl. Emily is a senior at Waxahachie High School where she is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and HOSA. She was on the Academic Decathlon, UIL Science, and HOSA competition teams and is a member of the varsity tennis team. She will attend the University of California in San Diego majoring in Human Biology and Cognitive Science. She wants to research the neuroscience relating to the Blue Zones of the world.

Emma Fletcher

Emma is the daughter of Sarah and Micah Fletcher. She is a Waxahachie High School senior.

Emma is the high school yearbook editor and is a part of the broadcast journalism class. She has participated in journalism academic UIL as well as Student Council. Emma has been a dancer for 15 years and participates in a variety of dance styles. Emma plans to attend Abilene Christian University in the fall to study journalism.

Sicilia Gallo.

Sicilia is the daughter of Lisa and Joe Gallo and is a senior at Waxahachie High School. Sicilia is the youngest of two children and is cherished by her family. She enjoys fashion and aesthetic design. Sicilia plans to attend college and pursue a career that allows her to use her natural creativity and genuine kindness.

Abby Herrin

Abby is the daughter of Wendy and Randy Herrin and is a junior at Waxahachie High School. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a Student Council officer, HOSA, and serves as Varsity Cheer Co-Captain. Abby attends and works at the Avenue Church. Abby will attend college to pursue a career in nursing

Parker Hicks

Parker is the son of Rainey and Chad Hicks and is a senior at Waxahachie High School. Parker is a member of the National Honor Society, is a Student Council officer, and is the Editor-In-Chief of Hachie Weekly for Broadcast Media. He participated in UIL Computer Science, UIL Math as well as UIL Debate. Parker is a member of the FFA and has had swine projects for the last two years. He was also a member of the FFA state qualifying Chapter Conducting Team. Parker will attend Texas A&M University in August and plans to major in Engineering.

Kappy Hicks

Kappy is the daughter of Rainey and Chad Hicks Hicks and is a junior at Waxahachie High School. Kappy is member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and a varsity cheerleader. She also enjoys ceramics and is in her third year of American Sign Language. Kappy plans to attend Texas A&M University in 2023 and major in business.

Presley Hollingsworth

Presley is the daughter of Amy and Brad Hollingsworth. She is a senior at Waxahachie High School and is a member of Spirit of Waxahachie Colorguard and Winterguard, Musical Theater, and Advanced Theater. Presley will attend Baylor University to pursue a degree in History and Museum Studies in order to pursue a career as a museum curator.

Nicole Holmberg

Nicole is the daughter of Chrissy and Eric Holmberg and is a senior at Waxahachie High School. Nicole plays French horn in the Spirit of Waxahachie band, is in HOSA, Interact Club, and NHS, and is active in the Technology Student Association as a chapter officer. Nicole plans to study biomedical engineering at the University of Texas or Texas A&M.

Jaden Hughes

Jaden is the daughter of Wendy and Merle Hughes and a junior at Waxahachie Prepatory Academy. She is the youngest of three children and is very close with her siblings and her parents. Jaden enjoys music, volleyball, and developed a love for art at an early age. Jaden will likely pursue her passion in art, possibly focusing on animation.

Marlee Jackson

Marlee is the daughter of Laine and Justin Jackson. Marlee is a junior at Waxahachie High School and plays on the varsity softball team, where she lettered as a freshman. She is also a varsity cheerleader and serves on Student Council and in the broadcast journalism class. Marlee volunteers at The Miracle League, Special Olympics, and in the worship center at The Avenue Church. Marlee plans to attend Louisiana State University and major in marketing and communications with a goal of becoming an ESPN sportscaster.

Kelley Jenkins

Kelley is the son of Karen and Kenneth Jenkins and is a junior at Waxahachie High School. He has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and plays Varsity and select baseball. Kelley is a College Board National Hispanic Scholar and plans to attend college after high school.

Peyton Krupa

Peyton is the daughter of Karen and James Krupa. She is a senior at Midlothian High School and is a varsity cheerleader, All American Cheerleader, and recipient of the Pin It Forward award for leadership, spirit, commitment, kindness, and motivation. Peyton also played on the JV Golf Team. She is a member of Student Council, Senior Class Student Voice Committee and a Student Ambassador and participates in in Faith Filled Friends and FCCLA. Peyton plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in business marketing.

Lillie Loose

Lillie is the daughter of Julie and Greg Loose and will be graduating third in her class at Waxahachie High School. Lillie participated in National Honor Society, FFA, varsity and select volleyball, yearbook, Student Council, and broadcast media. She is the Miss WHS 2022, Senior Class Secretary, and NHS Vice President. Lillie plans to attend the University of Texas and major in biology to pursue a career in healthcare.

Cameron McBride

Cameron is the daughter of Carmen and Clayton McBride. She is a senior at Waxahachie High School and enjoys creating art, taking pictures, and working out at the gym. Cameron will attend the School of Architecture and Design at The University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the fall. She’s majoring in Industrial Design.

Macie Morton

Macie is the daughter of Gwenean and Daniel Morton. Macie is a senior and head captain of the varsity cheerleaders at Waxahachie High School. She serves on Student Council, and is a member of National Honor Society, active in FFA judging and competitions, and active at The Avenue Church, where she serves as a small group leader. Macie received a cheer scholarship from Stephen F Austin State University and plans to be a child life specialist and major in child development.

Emma Nash

Emma is the daughter of Jennifer and Joel Nash. She is a senior at Waxahachie High School and

a member of the marching band, wind ensemble, and TSA. She attends youth group at Victory Baptist Church and designs jewelry from scratch. Emma plans to attend Texas Tech University.

Katherine O’Donnell

Katherine is the daughter of Debbie and Pat O’Donnell. She is a junior at Waxahachie High School. Katherine plays on the varsity golf team, is a member of Student Council, HOSA, and the National Honor Society. Katherine is exploring colleges and considering her options.

Caleb Perry

Caleb is the son of Amy and Jacob Perry and a senior at Waxahachie High School. Caleb plays baseball and is an active member of The Avenue Church, where he helps with sixth-grade boys small group. He serves on Student Council, is a member of National Honor Society, and WHS Advanced Theatre. Caleb plans to attend Northwestern State University where he will be playing baseball and pursing a degree in business.

Chase Pope

Chase is the son of Jennifer and John Pope. Chase is a Waxahachie High School senior. His activities include Student Council, varsity baseball, Miracle League buddy, small group leader at church, and the National Honor Society. Chase will attend Texas A&M University to study biology in hopes of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

Rylee Robinson

Rylee is the daughter of Ginger and Mike Robinson. Rylee is a senior and a varsity player for the Lady Indians volleyball team. She was named District Libero of the year and all state academic team. She is in the musical theater program, Student Council and National Honor Society. Rylee volunteers with the Avenue Church. She plans to attend Texas A&M University to study Kinesiology and go on to be a physical therapist to work with athletes.

Riley Walker

Riley is the daughter of Jessica and Butch Walker and is a junior at Waxahachie High School. Riley is the cheer mascot, Student Council officer, National Honor Society member, and does yearbook, broadcast media and numerous community service activities. Riley hopes to attend Texas A&M University or SMU to study business.