North Texas Food Bank has been serving Ellis County for 40 years

Daily Light Report

Forty years ago, four women pledged to fight hunger in North Texas. These visionary leaders – Jo Curtis, Kathryn Hall, Lorraine Griffin Kircher, and Liz Minyard – began collecting and distributing donations of surplus food and grocery products through a network of charitable organizations across 13 North Texas counties. In doing so, they created The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB).

The significant growth of the NTFB’s Feeding Network since its inception mirrors the region’s persistent rise in food insecurity. Today, in Ellis County, there are nearly 20,000 food-insecure neighbors – people who lack regular access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Of that number, nearly 8,000 are children, giving Ellis County a child food insecurity rate of 20.4 percent, according to Feeding America Map the Meal Gap data.

“As the North Texas Food Bank celebrates its 40th anniversary, we do so with deep gratitude for every team member, volunteer, donor, advocate, and especially the Feeding Network of more than 200 partner organizations who have supported the Food Bank and helped us advance our mission to provide healthy food to people in our community over the last 40 years,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank.

Through the Feeding Network of the following five partner organizations in Ellis County, last year the NTFB provided 2.6 million pounds of food, helping provide more than 2.3 million nutritious meals.

North Texas Food Bank Partner Agencies in Ellis County

Helping Hands of Ennis

Manna House Italy

Manna House Midlothian

Salvation Army Waxahachie

Waxahachie Care Services

“While providing immediate access to nutritious food will always be at the center of our work, we know that creating lasting change in the fight against hunger requires tackling the underlying barriers to food security,” continued Cunningham.

Many of the NTFB’s partner agencies also provide additional services that address underlying factors that contribute to hunger. By providing vocational and financial training, they are helping families create greater financial stability, addressing one of the primary drivers of food insecurity.

Over 40 years, these types of innovative strategies have evolved, but the mission to strengthen the communities by providing access to nutritious food has remained the Food Bank’s guiding light.

“With your support of the North Texas Food Bank and our Feeding Network partners, we can continue our fight and bring nourishment and hope to North Texans,” Cunningham said. “Please join us on this journey by directly supporting the work of Ellis County food pantries and other organizations that are meeting hunger at its doorstep.”

To learn more about contributing, volunteering or advocating in the fight against hunger, please contact one of the Ellis County community partners or visit ntfb.org/nourishnorthtexas. To find nearby food assistance visit ntfb.org/our-programs/get-food-assistance/find-a-food-pantry/.