Red Oak fourth-grader promotes self-confidence through pageants, books

At just 10 years old Jaksyn Brown has already discovered one of the keys to lifelong happiness. Respecting herself.

Now she’s making it her mission to show others across the country how to do the same, and she has found several platforms to do so.

Jaksyn, a fourth-grader at Wooden Elementary, is preparing for the national Miss Elementary America Pageant, which will take place this June in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Jaksyn qualified for the contest by winning the Miss Texas Elementary America contest in October. Jaksyn said she won the contest in part because of her personality, which she describes as funny, energetic, fun and extra dramatic.

The pageant also included a formal wear and a fun fashion contest.

But perhaps where Jaksyn shined brightest was when she shared with the judges her platform of being proud of who you are.

“My platform was celebrate the crown,” Jaksyn said. “It’s something that helps girls be more comfortable in their own skin.”

Jaksyn said that’s an important message, one that she, too, has had to focus on at times.

“Kids as young as me struggle with how their hair looks,” Jaksyn said, noting her curly hair. “I didn’t like how my hair looked. I wanted to straighten it, but my mom said no. I felt like I wasn’t good enough because of my hair.”

The Miss Elementary America Pageant and the Miss Texas Elementary America Pageant are just the latest of contests Jaksyn has been involved with. Since 2020 she has used pageants to advocate for her cause.

Soon Jaksyn’s advocacy evolved into other efforts. Jaksyn took up acting and has spoken at various events across the country to spread her message of self-respect. She uses her own history to share the story.

“When I was in first grade I was really shy,” Jaksyn said. “I didn’t know how to speak to large audiences. But I started doing speaking engagements and spoke about self-confidence, and now I’m a motivational speaker. I talk about what’s going on in the world and how to make things better.”

Jaksyn said pageants helped her gain self-confidence.

Jaksyn has created several online videos that show people how to “rock their curls.” Amber said collectively the videos have received more than 100,000 views.

Jaksyn has written and published two books on positive self-image, including “Celebrate Your Crown,” a coloring book about natural hair.

“You say affirmations and then you color a picture,” Jaksyn said. “It’s a confidence book.”

She’s also written “Road to the Crown,” a book about self-confidence and how pageants can help girls get there.

Jaksyn is completing “Road to the Crown, Volume 2.”

Most recently she partnered with beauty brand Dove on its latest campaign “As Early As Five, which raises awareness about The CROWN (Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair) Act, a nationwide movement aimed at ending hair discrimination. According to Dove CROWN research 86 percent of Black teens who have experienced discrimination say they faced discrimination based on their hair by the age of 12.

“Some teachers don’t like the way a student’s hair looks by the way it’s styled, and sometimes the student gets expelled,” Jaksyn said. “That’s hair discrimination.”

The Crown Act is a petition to end hair discrimination in all states. Some states, such as California, have already passed it, but Texas has not. In the 87th Texas Legislature in 2021 a bipartisan bill was filed that would prohibit race-based hair discrimination, but the session ended before it could make it through the process.

“Jaksyn has a very important message for girls who look like her,” said Amber Brown, Jaksyn’s mother. “And I think children, especially youth her age, can take that message and be inspired by it.”

Jaksyn also volunteers with Casa House-Dallas and Promise House benefitting foster children. She received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award in 2018 for her efforts.

She has also appeared in two TV commercials for H-E-B and Shoe Carnival.

For now she’s preparing to impress the next pageant panel with her personality and her platform.

“The goal is to inspire youth and help them have more confidence and be actively involved so they can step up for causes that they need to stand up for,” Amber said.