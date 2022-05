Waxahachie ISD

The Waxahachie High School One-Act Play Team recently competed at the Region II 6A Contest and won first place. The team will be competing at the UIL OAP State Contest in Round Rock on

Saturday. WHS awards went to Tatiana Davis (All Star Tech), Omari Crocker and Isa Alcala (Honorable Mention) and Noah Elsom (All Star Cast). These students have been working on this show since early December.