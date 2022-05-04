Ennis shooting suspect's name released

Quantravia Deshay Johnson of Ennis has been identified as the suspect in a shooting that injured a male victim Friday in Ennis.

According to the Ennis Police Department, Johnson, 27, was arrested Monday at a residence and was arraigned Wednesday. She is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is in the Ellis County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Police reported that a shooting took place around 9 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Kaufman Street in Ennis.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family, and we are hoping for a full recovery," the department stated on Facebook. "We have a great team of officers and investigators who have worked tirelessly to investigate this shooting.”

Police said Friday a motive for the shooting is unclear but added the public was not in danger.

"We are thankful for all the support from the community," the department stated. "It is in times like these that our community comes together to support one another."