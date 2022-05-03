Area briefs: Dog park, farmers market to reopen Saturday

Daily Light Report

Wags-a-hachie Dog Park is set to have its grand opening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at 701 Howard Road, behind the farmers market.

The event will include vendor booths, giveaways and more.

The dog park closed last year for improvements. Those include a new agility/play equipment area, improved fencing, shaded picnic areas, benches and picnic tables, trash receptacles, a 53-space concrete parking lot with lighting and ADA sidewalk connections to the hike and bike trail. There is also a mural, which incorporates the dog park, farmers market and butterfly garden.

Residents are asked to use Matthews Street for parking access.

Farmers market to open

The 2022 Downtown Farmers Market will hold its grand opening Saturday.

The Farmers Market will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from May through October from 8 a.m. – 1p.m. It is located at 701 Howard Road.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/3N0Tu8K.

Splash pads set to open May 30

The city of Waxahachie’s splash pads will open on Memorial Day, May 30.

There are three splash pad locations: George Brown Plaza at 209 N. Jackson St., which is open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Matthew's Park at 501 Harvest Grove Road (open daily 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and Railyard Park at 455 S. College St. (open daily 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3EtUcYF.