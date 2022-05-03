Waxahachie council OK's fire truck purchase

The Waxahachie City Council on Monday approved a reimbursement resolution to begin the process of purchasing a new ladder truck for the fire department.

The truck will be the department’s second ladder truck and will ultimately be located at Station 1, though it may be housed at another station until Station 1 is relocated.

Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said the fire truck is important to improve safety in the city. The city’s existing ladder truck, which is eight years old, is located at Fire Station 3. Boyd said the department also has a reserve ladder truck, but that is 25 years old and needs to be replaced.

He also said having the truck could help the city receive an Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating of 1, which would lower insurance rates for residents and businesses.

Boyd said the total cost of the truck is $1.5 million, which includes a prepaid discount of $51,272. The money will come from the general fund, but the issuance of tax-exempt obligations will reimburse the general fund.

Along with the truck, the city will hire 12 new firefighters to staff it. The city may hire six firefighters over the next two years so that they’ll be ready once the truck is complete in 2024.

Event permits

The council approved five permits for upcoming special events.

The Outdoor Christian Music Concert will take place at 7:30-8:30 p.m. May 11, 18 and 25 at Railyard Park. Fuego Church will host the free event.

The Waxahachie Downtown Food and Beverage Collective will host the Spring Into Summer event from noon to 6 p.m. May 14 in Downtown Waxahachie.

Junior high choirs from Waxahachie ISD will host the ‘80s Spring Choir Concert from 7-9 p.m. May 14 at Railyard Park. The event is expected to include 160 singers from across the district.

The North American Gay Amateur Athletic Alliance (NAGAAA) World Series will take place Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at the Waxahachie Softball Complex, 151 Broadhead Road.

The international co-ed softball tournament takes place at various softball complexes around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Shelby Flowers Memorial Give Back Community Event will take place from 3-7 p.m. July 3 at Lee Penn Park. There will be bike giveaways, face paintings, 3-on-3 basketball tournament and live music.

Solicitation ordinance

The council approved an amendment to the city’s solicitation ordinance as it pertains to the renewal process.

Currently solicitors must obtain a permit from the police department, and the permit is good for 30 days. When the applicant wants to renew it, that process includes filling out an application, having a photo taken, submitting fingerprints and going through a background check.

Going forward, if a solicitor wishes to renew their permit and the application on file is less than six months old, the solicitor doesn’t have to fill out a new application unless information has changed. A new photo isn’t required unless there have been significant changes to the solicitor’s appearance. Fingerprints will not be required. Applicants can apply for a permit renewal online.

Applicants will still need to come to the police station annually for a photograph, fingerprints and a new application, the city said. Whenever a permit is issued, background checks will be conducted.