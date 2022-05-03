Waxahachie council denies rezoning request for The Oaks at Twin Creeks

Plans for a 458-lot residential development showed enough housing variety to get the Waxahachie Planning and Zoning Commission’s support last week.

But Monday the City Council had a long list of other concerns.

The council denied a rezoning request for The Oaks at Twin Creeks, set to be located north of US 287 and west of Ovilla Road, by a vote of 3-2.

Council members Billie Wallace, Melissa Olson and Travis Smith voted against the motion to approve the rezoning. Mayor Doug Barnes and Councilman David Hill voted to approve it.

The request was to rezone 153.7 acres from Single Family-1 to Planned Development Single Family-3.

Of the 458 residential lots 360 of those were proposed to be detached single-family homes and 98 to be townhomes.

After receiving pushback from the commission Dec. 28 and the council Jan. 3, representatives from John Houston Development returned with a plan that showed more detail on its housing variety. Specifically the plans included five lot sizes, five product lines, 36 floor plans, four garage orientations and five architectural influences for the single-family lots.

But among the council’s concerns was the collector road proposed to be built along the north side of the development. It was set to be constructed at Ovilla Road and run west to connect to the section of the roadway built by developers for the Montclair residential development, which will be constructed immediately to the west. The ultimate plan was for the road to connect Ovilla Road and US 287.

Olson questioned the plan presented to P&Z didn’t include the collector road.

Smith had several concerns, including the arrangement of the homes along the collector road. As presented the back of the homes would face the collector road with a 6-foot masonry screening wall constructed.

Smith said the preference was for those homes to be facing the collector road and for them to use alleys for a rear entry.

Chip Boyd, chief operating officer for John Houston Development, said his team designed an alternative plan for the council that shows alleys at the request of P&Z last week. But he said the preference was to not have them because of maintenance concerns.

Smith also questioned a request from the developer to not make right-of-way dedication to TxDOT a condition of developing the property. Approximately 3 acres of right-of-way on the property’s east side will be needed to widen Ovilla Road, city documents state.

Boyd said the developers are willing to donate what is required by the city now.

“When TxDOT wants to come to us to acquire right-of-way for additional improvements – we’ve already met with them, we know what their plan is, this is absolutely laid out for their long-term plan – we will have those negotiations with TxDOT like they would with any other landowner,” Boyd said.

Smith questioned if that would delay the road expansion project, and Boyd said it would not.

Smith also disputed the amount of open space the plan stated would be in the development. The plan calls for 33 acres of open space with 2 acres of that in a floodplain, and Smith claimed more than 2 acres would be in a floodplain.

“Are you saying that only 2 acres are in a quote unquote floodplain but expect us to ignore the fact that there are two parks on creeks?” Smith said.

Boyd said his team used the FEMA definition of a floodplain in coming up with the design.

“There’s a lot more developable land in the 33 acres,” Boyd said. “All but 2 acres of it are outside of a floodplain.”

Smith also opposed the townhomes, saying they were put into the development for no reason.

Levante

The council approved a rezoning request for Levante, a 122-lot residential development located on the west side of Howard Road and across from 3175 Howard.

The request was to rezone 150.6 acres from Future Development to Planned Development Single-Family 1.

Plans call for each lot to be a minimum of 1 acre.

Several design standards were proposed to provide a variety of housing styles. Sixty percent of the homes would have to be Farmhouse 1, Farmhouse 2, Craftsman, Tudor 1 or Tudor 2 styles. No single elevation can be duplicated within six lots in either direction on the same block face, nor can they be duplicated directly across the street or within four lots in either direction.

The city received two letters of opposition, one stating Howard isn’t built to handle an increase in traffic. The other stated there is an established apiary with 20 beehives nearby.